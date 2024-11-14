"Koalas On Broadway™ Kickstarter Smashes Pledge Goal in 8 Hours, Fusing Theater and Card Gaming in an Unprecedented Hit

Koalas On Broadway Card Game Koalas On Broadway Playing Cards Koalas On Broadway Actor Card

"Koalas On Broadway," a theater-inspired artistic card game, hit its Kickstarter goal in record time, merging Broadway dreams with family-friendly gameplay.

We’re incredibly grateful the Kickstarter community for their support,” says David Henson, Creator of Koalas On Broadway. “Exceeding our goal within hours is a tribute to the Broadway magic.” — David Henson

PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Kickstarter launch of Koalas On Broadway™ achieved a show-stopping debut by exceeding its funding goal within eight hours.Creating an exciting card game that has great strategy, fun art, collectibility and plays out on a stage. This original card game, designed for theater enthusiasts and game lovers alike, celebrates the thrill of live performance with a whimsical cast of characters—all koalas ready to take center stage.Adding a unique twist to the deck-building genre popularized by games like Magic: The Gathering and Pokémon, Koalas On Broadway introduces players to fun, theater-inspired art and gameplay mechanics.This blend of Broadway flair with strategic deck-building gives theater fans a creative new way to enjoy the world of performance, inviting players of all ages to explore theatrical concepts through imaginative characters and entertaining gameplay.Designed by David Henson, the game has a vibrant backstory: "Broadway actors flew to Australia. Evil Scientists stole Koala dreams. Their irradiated dreams machine exploded. There was a dreams transference. The result: Koalas On Broadway""We wanted to create a game that combines fantastical imagination and strategy with the exhilaration of auditions and live performance." says David Henson, Creator of Koalas On Broadway.With game like Koala Actor Cards, Backstage Power Cards and Audition Cards, the game provides a full "theater experience" in every deck. The project’s success so far underscores the growing demand for games that combine unique themes with interactive play, particularly among families and theater aficionados.A special Christmas card reservation option is also available for early backers, so fans can share the gift of this imaginative world before shipping in early 2025.Theatrical enthusiasts, game lovers, and anyone who dreams of Broadway can visit the Kickstarter campaign to reserve their copy and experience Koalas On Broadway firsthand. To learn more about the campaign or become a backer, visit this Kickstarter link today.About Arrow Dot Press LtdArrow Dot Press is dedicated to creating innovative games that combine storytelling with quality craftsmanship. Koalas On Broadway is printed in the USA by USPCC (BicycleContactDavid Hensoncustomerservice@arrowdotpress.com

