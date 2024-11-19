Koalas On Broadway: A Theatrical Card Game Finds Early Success on Kickstarter

Koalas On Broadway Card Game

With strategic depth akin to Magic: The Gathering and the charm of Pokémon, Koalas On Broadway has theater directors & actors backing on Kickstarter!

Whether you’re a Broadway buff or a card game buff looking for something new, this game will bring people together in a way that only fun artwork and great theater can” — David Henson

PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Just two days after its Kickstarter debut , Koalas On Broadway has exceeded expectations, quickly reaching 150% funding. This innovative collectible card game brings the magic of Broadway to your tabletop, blending the excitement of iconic games like Pokémon and Magic: The Gathering with the glamour and drama of theater.With its striking artwork, hilarious inside references, and strategic gameplay, Koalas On Broadway is set to introduce a whole new audience to the joy of theater while giving die-hard Broadway fans a fresh way to engage with their passion.A Game That Plays Out Like a Broadway HitIn Koalas On Broadway, players take on the roles of actors, directors, and backstage crew to stage the performance of a lifetime. The game unfolds on a two-tiered play area, with players managing the onstage action and navigating the chaos backstage.• Audition Cards decide who takes center stage.• Actor Cards, like the fabulous Bear Peters, bring personality and pizzazz to the production.• Backstage Cards add a dash of drama with surprises that could make—or break—the show.A Gateway to Theater and BeyondThe game's vibrant art and laugh-out-loud references, paired with easy-to-learn but deeply strategic gameplay, make it perfect for newcomers and seasoned card gamers alike. Koalas On Broadway promises endless replayability, with a rich backstory and exciting expansion possibilities already in the works.“This game is more than just fun—it’s a celebration of theater,” says David Henson, the mastermind behind Koalas On Broadway. “Whether you’re a Broadway buff or a gamer looking for something new, this game will bring people together in a way that only great stories and great theater can.”With its successful Kickstarter launch , Koalas On Broadway is already a crowd favorite. Backers are raving about the patent-pending gameplay, the depth of its strategies, and its potential to draw new audiences into the world of theater.Koalas On Broadway is a collectible card game that promises quality craftsmanship with Made-in-USA printing and unique gameplay mechanics.For press inquiries or review copies, contact:David Hensondhenson@arrowdotpress.comKickstarter Link: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/arrowdot/koalas-on-broadwaytm-win-auditions-and-fill-your-stage?ref=ef22u5 High-resolution images and additional media available upon request.

