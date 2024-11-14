Balfour Capital Group Appoints Happy Mhlanga as Senior Wealth Advisor of Zimbabwe

HARARE, ZIMBABWE, November 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Balfour Capital Group (BCG) is proud to announce the appointment of Happy Mhlanga as Senior Wealth Advisor of Zimbabwe. With over a decade of experience in investments, credit operations, financial structuring, and business development, Happy brings a wealth of expertise to the firm’s expanding operations in the African market.Happy Mhlanga is a highly accomplished finance professional who holds both the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and Financial Modeling & Valuation Analyst (FMVA) certifications. His robust background in portfolio management, financial analysis, and corporate finance has positioned him as a key player in driving strategic financial decision-making across various sectors.Before joining BCG, Happy held the role of Head of Investments, Credit Operations, and Business Development at Fidelity Life Assurance of Zimbabwe, where he spearheaded investment recommendations to executive management and boards, enhanced financial reporting, and led key corporate finance transactions. Under his leadership, Fidelity Life Assurance improved profitability by 25% in just one quarter, while also securing critical funding acquisitions.In his previous role as Acting Head of Finance at Fidelity Life Assurance, Happy played a pivotal role in managing treasury and cash flow operations, strengthening financial controls, and implementing the IFRS 9 model, which elevated the company’s financial reporting standards. His leadership in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) reporting further demonstrated his commitment to sustainable business practices.Happy’s diverse experience also includes serving as Chief Accounting Officer at Hacharshem Pvt Ltd, where he specialized in financial forecasting and modeling, and as Investment Manager at F.M.C Financial Services, where he developed macroeconomic research and led investment strategies.“We are delighted to welcome Happy Mhlanga to Balfour Capital Group,” said Steve Alain Lawrence, the Chief Investment Officer of Balfour Capital Group. “His expertise in financial structuring, investment analysis, and strategic decision-making will be invaluable as we continue to expand our wealth management services in Africa. Happy’s ability to drive sustainable growth and implement data-driven financial solutions aligns perfectly with Balfour Capital Group’s mission to deliver the best financial advisory services to our clients.”At BCG, Happy Mhlanga will leverage his deep expertise in finance and investments to provide tailored wealth management solutions for high-net-worth individuals and institutional clients in Zimbabwe. His commitment to fostering sustainable growth through strategic investments will play a vital role in enhancing the firm’s presence and success in the African market.

