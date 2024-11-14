Camdenton License Office Transitioning To A New Location

JEFFERSON CITY —The Missouri Department of Revenue is announcing the new management contract for the Camdenton License Office has been awarded to Paul J Wrabec Co Inc. “The Paul J. Wrabec Co., Inc is very excited to bring 15 years of license office management experience to the lake’s region. Brothers Cyril and Josko Wrabec have extensive ties to the Camden County area and look forward to ushering in a new and modern customer service experience for all surrounding citizens.” – Cyril Wrabec. All license office contracts in Missouri are awarded through a competitive bid process. License offices are operated by independent contractors but overseen by the Missouri Department of Revenue.

The Camdenton License Office will be moving to a new location at 1165 N Business Route 5, Camdenton, Mo., 65020. This new office location will open November 25, 2024. The hours of operation will be Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and the telephone number is 573-346-7029.

Please note the current location (108 Cecil Street, Suite H, Camdenton, Mo 65020) will close on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, to allow for transitioning of the necessary office equipment.

While the office is closed to transition to the new location, the Department encourages customers to visit one of the following nearby locations to receive assistance with their motor vehicle and driver licensing needs:

Eldon License Office – 404 East 4 th St, Suite B, Camdenton, Mo., 65026

Lebanon License Office – 219 N Adams, Suite F, Lebanon, Mo., 65536

Versailles License Office – 108 North Monroe, Versailles, Mo., 65084

A full list of license office locations and hours of operation can be found at

dor.mo.gov/license-office-locator/.

The following online services are also available:

License Offices accepting phone-in vehicle and watercraft registration renewals can be found here: License Offices Accepting Phone-In Vehicle Registration Renewals (mo.gov).



License Plate Renewal — The Online License Plate Renewal System is a convenient way to renew your license plates. If your county participates by sharing personal property tax information with the Department, you have an easy registration option. Check here to see if your county participates.



Renewal Requirements Inquiry — Online inquiry to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements.



— Online inquiry to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements. Get answers 24/7 with the help of the Department’s chatbot, DORA, a virtual assistant programmed to respond to common taxation, motor vehicle and driver licensing questions.

