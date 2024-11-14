TOGETTHERE WITH A WOMAN arrives in Venice

The Armenian art curator Marika Parsadanelli Wardell shows in Italy a new International exhibition with 13 female artists unite to redefine the Women’s Role

In this exhibition there are my heart, my passion for art and my love for the Women's creativity and resilience” — Marika Parsadanelli Wardell

VENICE, ITALY, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Venice welcomes an extraordinary international art exhibition titled TOGETTHERE With a Woman, a celebration of female strength and artistry curated by Marika Parsadanelli Wardell. From November 10 to 24, 2024, the historic Oratorio dei Crociferi becomes a stage where 13 remarkable women artists from across the globe unite, each with their unique voices and visions.

Curated by Armenian art expert Marika Parsadanelli Wardell, TOGETTHERE brings to life the theme “Foreigners Everywhere,” echoing the central motif of the 2024 Venice Art Biennale. The exhibition invites visitors to reflect on the complexities of being a “foreigner” in both external and internal worlds and embraces cultural and generational differences as opportunities for growth. Rooted in the resilience and creativity of women, the show fosters a sense of connection through art, sisterhood, and the timeless bond between women.

“TOGETTHERE isn’t just about art,” emphasizes Parsadanelli Wardell. “It’s about shared experiences and enduring connections that transcend time and culture.” The exhibition features diverse media, including painting, video, performance, digital art, and sculpture, presented in the evocative setting of the Oratorio dei Crociferi. Once a shelter for vulnerable women, this venue serves as a poignant backdrop, bridging the past and present contributions of women.

Art in Dialogue: Exploring Identity, Freedom, and Belonging

Each artist in TOGETTHERE confronts themes of identity and freedom in deeply personal yet universally resonant ways.

AKSHITA LAD

Living between Mumbai and Dubai, this multi-award-winning artist has developed a style based on a mix of tradition and modernity, focusing on themes of female empowerment and social issues.

VAKKI

South Korean visual artist appreciated for her kinetic and sound installations, Vakki transforms ordinary objects into geometric abstractions with vibrant colors, representing the cyclical nature of life.

EKATERINA KOMBAROVA

Born in Russia and founder of the Maison Kaleidoscope brand, Kombarova explores love in her abstract works not only as a spiritual force but also as a bridge between physical and spiritual levels of the human life.

MYA WRIGHT

This emerging South African artist is interested in exploring the fashion industry and above all the child labor, inviting people to support the social change.

ELISABETH WORONOFF

As the artistic director of ARTEOS, Woronoff tackles social and urban themes. Her installation SKRIK addresses the trauma of incest, featuring suspended white garments and fabrics on which visitors can write words, transforming the work into a collective space for reflection and healing.

MARIE JULIA BOLLANSÉE

Belgian sculptor and performer, Bollansée combines ritual performances with sculpture to explore the vital force. In the performance Labyrinth, held at the Oratorio dei Crociferi, she uses woolen scarves to create a meditative path symbolizing generational bonds, inviting visitors into silent contemplations.

AMÉLIE SCOTTA

French artist who explores the relationship between architecture and the individual, Scotta's works, such as the Withdraw series, blend graphic precision with colored ink.

CHUU WAI

Burmese artist in exile in Paris, Chuu Wai delves into themes of displacement and female resilience. In Within the Depths of My Heart, I Carry Yours, a female figure on traditional Burmese fabric is adorned with collaged old photographs, evoking the sense of detachment and the struggle to redefine personal and collective identity.

PEGGY MILLEVILLE

German artist living in Laguna, Milleville creates artworks based on a mix of sculpture and painting to explore Venice transformation. She use materials and colors reflecting at the same fragility and resilience of Venice

PAOLA TURRA

VVnetian artist, Turra explores lightness and transparency using materials like candle soot. In Luce e Leggerezza, Murano candelabra become symbols of Venetian lights, fragility and beauty, evoking a meditation on the immateriality.

KARIN MINASIAN

Born in Armenia, Minasian delves into spiritual symbols with works like Elevation, which reflects on eternal life. Symbols such as red and golden spirals suggest the transition from the ephemeral to the eternal, encouraging the search for higher meanings.

NATALI AREFIEVA

Born in Marbella, Arefieva is a photographer and digital artist who explores the symbolism of gold, blending photography and sculpture. Her research on gold as light and perfection draws from mythological contexts, creating a dialogue between tradition and innovation.

MARIKA PARSADANELLI WARDELL

Born in Tbilisi of Armenian origin, Wardell has an international career spanning exhibition curation, including Auguste Rodin's sculptures in St. Petersburg ainnovation.as well as collaborations with brand like Dior. A former lecturer at the Hermitage, she curated English Breakfast for the British Council. The performance Veritas merges abstraction, conceptualism, and biblical symbolism, creating a profound dialogue with the audience.

