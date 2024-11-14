Governor Pillen Leads State Trade Delegation to Germany

Exchange of gifts with Stephan Weil, Minister President of Niedersachsen Government

Governor Jim Pillen led Nebraska’s trade delegation to Germany on Sunday, kicking off the second phase of the state trade mission to Europe. The mission to Germany follows three event-packed days in the Czech Republic, which concluded with a reception for University of Nebraska alumni on Saturday evening in Prague.

On Monday morning, Gov. Pillen held a high-level meeting with Stephan Weil, Minister President of Niedersachsen Government, to explore opportunities to grow trade. Niedersachsen, also known as Lower Saxony, is a federal state in northwestern Germany. The region is known for its ag tech innovation and is home to prominent research institutions and companies that are developing advanced agricultural practices.

While in Lower Saxony, the state delegation visited the headquarters of Continental (ContiTech) to thank the company for its investment in Nebraska. ContiTech has a major manufacturing plant in Lincoln, where it makes belts for lawnmowers, snowblowers, and combine headers—along with many other products. The business also has extensive operations in Norfolk, where it manufacturers industrial and hydraulic hosing.

“In the last few days, we’ve met with German companies doing business in Nebraska,” said Gov. Pillen. “We’re showing our appreciation and discussing how each company can have a greater impact in our state. Two things are very clear from our time here. First, everyone we’ve met in Germany absolutely loves the people in Nebraska. Second, they can’t talk enough about how much they love our melt-in-your-mouth Nebraska beef!”

On Monday evening, Gov. Pillen gave the keynote at EuroTier’s International Cattle and Pig Event—highlighting Nebraska’s global leadership in sustainable livestock production. EuroTier is the largest international trade fair for animal agriculture. Annually, it draws upward of 150,000 visitors. Members of the Nebraska delegation manned a large pavilion during the event, holding a special reception on Tuesday evening to showcase the state’s world-class agricultural equipment, technologies, and products.

“We learned about the precision agricultural equipment in Germany, while sharing about the standards we have in Nebraska,” said Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) Director Sherry Vinton. “We look forward to working together in partnership to produce the high-quality, safe food that consumers around the world demand. As we do, we’re going to take care of our natural resources for this generation and generations to come.”

Gov. Pillen and members of Nebraska’s trade team met leadership of CLAAS Group on Wednesday to discuss how the state can best support the German manufacturer’s continued growth in Nebraska. Since 2001, CLAAS has produced its LEXION combine harvesters in Omaha. Matt Ristow, President of CLAAS Omaha Inc., participated in the meetings, as did Dr. Theo Freye — retired CEO of CLAAS KgaA, who now leads the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) trade office in Germany.

“This trade mission is a beneficial exchange,” said DED Director K.C. Belitz. “We’ve been able to share some things from Nebraska, while also learning from our German counterparts. For example, German manufacturers excel at connecting young people to great careers through apprenticeships. We’re going to bring this lesson home to make Nebraska’s economy stronger.”

On Wednesday evening, the state’s trade delegation connected with Albers Beef, a leading German company specializing in the distribution of food products, including Nebraska beef. During the gathering, Nebraska’s leaders reinforced the sustainable production, premium quality, and nutritiousness of the state’s beef products.

“The German people are friendly, cordial, and they want to learn more about Nebraska,” said Jim Ramm, a cow-calf producer from Holt County and board member of the Nebraska Beef Council. “There is a bus load of people eager to come to Nebraska to see firsthand how we do things. They’re deeply impressed by how we care for our cattle herds.”

The trade mission will wrap up on Thursday, Nov. 14, with meetings at Bayer and Evonik—along with a conference with the Minister President of North Rhine-Westphalia. Bayer operates crop science facilities across the Midwest, including a major research station in Beaver Crossing. Evonik is a global company that develops specialty chemicals for a variety of industries. It has produced lysine, an animal feed additive, in Blair since 2000. North Rhine-Westphalia is Germany’s most populous state and accounts for more than one-fifth of the country’s GPD.

While strengthening relationships with companies who already invest in Nebraska, the state’s trade delegation is also prioritizing recruitment meetings with German manufacturers considering expansion in the U.S. Nebraska’s trade representatives are highlighting the state’s world-class workforce; business-friendly climate, and advantageous, central location. According to the U.S. Department of Commerce, Germany is tied with Japan as the top source of foreign direct investment (FDI) into Nebraska, accounting for 27% of FDI into the state.