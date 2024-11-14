MDC assigns Ty Garrison as Cape Girardeau County Conservation Agent

Body

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has named southeast Missouri native Ty Garrison as the new Conservation Agent for Cape Girardeau County. Garrison previously served as one of the St. Francois County Conservation Agents since 2023.

Garrison graduated high school from Malden in 2017 and received a bachelor’s degree in agribusiness from Southeast Missouri State University in 2020.

“I am excited to get to know the citizens and resources of Cape Girardeau County,” said Garrison. “I look forward to leaving a lasting impression through my enforcement and education efforts.”

Conservation agents are licensed peace officers of the State of Missouri who are charged with enforcing the rules of the Wildlife Code of Missouri and other state and federal laws according to the Constitution of Missouri and various statutes.

Garrison can be contacted by email at Ty.Garrison@mdc.mo.gov or by calling 573-450-1763.

To find a list of conservation agents by county, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4ok.

Report poaching and Wildlife Code of Missouri violations by contacting the Operation Game Thief Hotline at 1-800-392-1111.

For more information on MDC careers, visit jobs.mdc.mo.gov.