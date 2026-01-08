Spot short-eared owls with MDC during Jan. 24 hike in Asbury
Body
ASBURY, Mo. – The cooler temperatures mean Missourians may see short-eared owls flying low over native grasslands.
Join the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) for a Short-Eared Owl Hike from 4:30-6 p.m. Jan. 24 at Shawnee Trail Conservation Area.
Register for the hike at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/214016
Staff from Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center will help participants spot short-eared owls as the raptors search for mice, rabbits, and other small mammals. Bring the family and dress for the weather for this easy-rated hike. The event is best suited for those ages 10 and older.
Shawnee Trail Conservation Area is located at SW 50th Road in Asbury. This 3,635-acre area is primarily cropland and grassland, with patches of native prairie, wetlands, old fields, and pasture.
For information about the Short-Eared Owl Hike or future events at Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center, call 417-629-3434. The education center is located at 201 West Riviera Drive in Joplin.
Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs throughout the year. A listing of these programs may be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.
MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.