Spot short-eared owls with MDC during Jan. 24 hike in Asbury

ASBURY, Mo. – The cooler temperatures mean Missourians may see short-eared owls flying low over native grasslands.

Join the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) for a Short-Eared Owl Hike from 4:30-6 p.m. Jan. 24 at Shawnee Trail Conservation Area.

Register for the hike at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/214016

Staff from Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center will help participants spot short-eared owls as the raptors search for mice, rabbits, and other small mammals. Bring the family and dress for the weather for this easy-rated hike. The event is best suited for those ages 10 and older.

Shawnee Trail Conservation Area is located at SW 50th Road in Asbury. This 3,635-acre area is primarily cropland and grassland, with patches of native prairie, wetlands, old fields, and pasture.

For information about the Short-Eared Owl Hike or future events at Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center, call 417-629-3434. The education center is located at 201 West Riviera Drive in Joplin.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs throughout the year. A listing of these programs may be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.