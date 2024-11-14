All Things Judicial Features an Interview with Charlotte Attorney Joseph W. Grier, Jr.

In this episode of All Things Judicial, we feature an excerpt of an interview with Charlotte Attorney Joseph W. Grier, Jr. (1915-2010). Grier was interviewed in 2003 for the Chief Justice's Commission on Professionalism's Historical Video Series. Grier led an epic career as a Charlotte attorney for more than 60 years after volunteering for the U.S. Army during WWII. In the podcast, he discusses his early life, highlights of his career, and his community service which included the desegregation of all Charlotte city park facilities and pools in the 1950s.

"We voluntarily desegregated all of the parks in Charlotte long before there was any litigation in the schools," said Grier. "It turned out that because we did it voluntarily ... integration was taken as a matter of course and we never had any fuss at all about the parks."

This interview was conducted by Attorney Hank Hankins for the CJCP's Historical Video Series. A video of the entire interview can be viewed on the Judicial Branch YouTube Channel.