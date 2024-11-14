Exclusive Financing Offers Through Pride Plumbing Heating and Cooling’s Partnership with Synchrony and ServiceTitan

Pride Plumbing Heating and Cooling

Pride Plumbing Heating and Cooling partners with Synchrony and ServiceTitan, offering exclusive financing options for home service projects.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pride Plumbing Heating and Cooling is excited to announce a new partnership with Synchrony Bank and ServiceTitan that aims to enhance financing options for customers. This collaboration brings Synchrony's financial services into the ServiceTitan platform through the Complimentary Synchrony Finance program. This integration allows customers to easily access financial help directly while using ServiceTitan for their plumbing and HVAC projects.With the Complimentary Synchrony Finance service, customers can enjoy flexible financing options without any upfront costs, making it easier to manage expenses while receiving high-quality services from Pride Plumbing. This partnership also includes exclusive offers for new merchants, which adds even more value to the collaboration. Together, these features position Pride Plumbing Heating and Cooling as a leader in providing customer-focused home service financing solutions, making sure that customers can make informed decisions about their home improvement projects.Key Features of the PartnershipThis partnership introduces several valuable features designed to enhance financial flexibility and simplify transaction management for customers:1. Revolving Product: Customers can make repeat purchases without needing to reapply for credit, providing flexibility for ongoing service needs.2. Network of Cardholders: The system identifies customers and shows their available credit, simplifying transaction management.3. Quick Connection to ServiceTitan: The setup process is straightforward, requiring no special permissions or configurations.4. No Minimum Purchase Requirement: Customers can finance service jobs of any size, from small repairs to large installations.5. Product Flexibility: Pride Plumbing can change promotions and project costs during the sales process, giving customers more options.6. Strong Approval Rates: Pride Plumbing Heating and Cooling has strong approval rates for financing applications, which means customers can access funds easily without facing counter-offers on promotional offers.7. One-Platform Funding: The entire financing process, from application to payment, is handled in one system, making it more efficient.These features make it easier for customers of Pride Plumbing Heating and Cooling to manage their finances, allowing the company to focus on providing high-quality service.Activation of Synchrony Financing for MerchantsMerchants working with Pride Plumbing Heating and Cooling who already have a Synchrony account can activate their financing options by sending an email with their Synchrony Merchant ID (MID) to their FinTech Account Manager at ServiceTitan. Activating this account allows them to use helpful financial tools that make it easier to manage their service expenses. Once everything is set up, these merchants can handle their financial needs for home service projects more efficiently.Joining the Partnership for New MerchantsPride Plumbing Heating and Cooling has gained many advantages from partnering with Synchrony and ServiceTitan. New merchants looking to benefit from this partnership can do so through an easy setup process that requires the following information:1. Business tax ID2. Phone number for text confirmation3. Banking information4. Principal owner’s details (including SSN)The setup is typically completed within 48 hours without the need for complex configurations or special permissions. If any merchants have questions or need help during the process, they can reach out to the Synchrony team for support.Additionally, merchants who enroll in the Synchrony financing program between August 1, 2024, and November 30, 2024, complete the necessary dealer training, and submit two new credit applications will be eligible for a $500 Visa Gift Card from Synchrony Bank. This offer adds even more value to the partnership with Pride Plumbing Heating and Cooling. Interested parties may begin the process by visiting https://www.synchronybusiness.com/servicetitan Leaving a Review to Enhance Service QualityCustomer feedback is vital for Pride Plumbing Heating and Cooling to improve its services. By leaving a review, customers can share their experiences, helping the company understand strengths and areas for improvement. Positive reviews build trust, while constructive feedback allows the team to address concerns and elevate service standards. Every voice matters, and each review contributes to enhancing the service experience for future clients. For more information or to leave a review, visit https://www.prideplumbingphc.com/ About Pride Plumbing Heating and CoolingPride Plumbing Heating and Cooling has built a solid reputation for delivering high-quality plumbing and HVAC services in Grand Junction, CO, and surrounding areas. Offering a wide array of services, including pipe repairs, water heater maintenance, trenchless pipe relining, and gas line installation, the company is capable of handling systems of all types and brands for both residential and commercial properties.Focused on enhancing the comfort and well-being of its clients, Pride Plumbing Heating and Cooling is committed to delivering honest, dependable service on every job. The company’s vision is to become the most trusted home service provider in the region, built on a foundation of integrity, professionalism, and a commitment to finding the right solutions for each project. Known for flexible scheduling, rapid emergency responses, and meticulous attention to detail, Pride Plumbing Heating and Cooling is the go-to choice for home service needs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.