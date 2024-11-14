Understanding child abuse: What it is – and what it isn’t

All children deserve to be loved and kept safe. At the Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), we believe everyone can help prevent and respond to child abuse and neglect. By building strong support networks, making sure families have the resources they need, and creating safe environments, we can make a difference.

Reporting concerns also has a role in keeping children safe. Recognizing the signs of abuse is a good first step. But it’s also important to understand that we all have our own beliefs about good parenting. These beliefs come from our own culture, community and family. But what’s right for you or your family, may not be right for everyone. Knowing what child abuse is – and what it isn’t – can help us protect children while respecting parenting styles that aren’t our own.

What is not child abuse?

Before we talk about what child abuse is, we want to give you some information about common things that are reported to the Oregon SafeLine and Oregon Child Abuse Hotline (855-503-7233) that are not child abuse. While these reports are usually meant to help, it’s important to think carefully. Child Protective Services (CPS) involvement can have serious consequences for families, even with efforts like our Child Welfare Division Vision for Transformation which seeks to reduce this impact. Bias has also led to more cases involving families of color – especially Black and Indigenous families. By knowing what abuse isn’t, we can report more thoughtfully.

NOTE: We recommend calling the Oregon SafeLine (855-503-7233) if you reasonably suspect child abuse. These tips are meant to help you act more carefully, not deter you from reporting.

Reasonable discipline

Punishments that are age and developmentally appropriate and intended to teach – like timeouts or loss of privileges – is not considered abuse. Reasonable discipline focuses on guidance and setting boundaries rather than causing harm.

Cultural practices

All cultures have different ways of raising children. A culture that’s different from yours may use methods you wouldn’t choose, but that are not abuse. It’s important to respect these practices. At ODHS, we’re working to be more culturally responsive and informed about historical trauma and biases. By taking the time to learn about cultures outside your own, you can help us reach our goal of reducing unfair treatment and differences in how families are affected in the child welfare system.

Poverty

Most families who have low incomes do not neglect their children. While poverty, especially housing instability, is a risk factor for abuse, as long as a parent caregiver is keeping a child safe and healthy, a report to ODHS is not needed. You can help reduce the risk of child abuse by encouraging families to apply for programs that can help with medical, food, cash and child care assistance.



What is child abuse?

So now that we know what child abuse isn’t – what should you look out for? Legally speaking, child abuse is any action or inaction (neglect) that results in harm or serious risk to a child. In Oregon, a child is considered anyone under the age of 18 or someone under the age of 21 who resides in or receives care from a program licensed or certified by ODHS.

Children often can’t or won’t speak up if they are being abused. They rely on the people around them to notice something isn't right. Here are some common types of child abuse:

Physical abuse

In Oregon, physical abuse is when a child is hurt on purpose or has injuries that don’t match the explanation given. Karly’s Law identifies certain injuries that could mean abuse, such as burns, bruises, cuts, or head injuries. Injuries that affect how a child’s body functions or that don’t heal normally are also signs of possible abuse.

Sexual abuse

In Oregon, sexual abuse of children includes rape, sexual contact, and exploitation, such as involving children in sexually explicit photos or videos, or sex trafficking. Abusers often manipulate kids to stay silent through promises, threats, or making them feel responsible.

Neglect

Neglect is when a child is not provided with essential needs, like food, clothing, shelter, or medical care, putting the child’s health and safety at risk. Neglect can include unsafe home environments, leaving a young child alone, or exposing a child to drugs or dangerous activities. It also covers failing to seek medical help when needed for serious conditions or not meeting a child’s emotional needs, which can impact their growth and learning. In the U.S., neglect is the most common form of child abuse, affecting children of all ages.

Mental injury

Mental injury happens when a child’s mental, social or emotional health is harmed by cruel behavior that makes them feel rejected, threatened, or ashamed. These actions, even if not on purpose, can affect how well a child is able to function and cope.

Threats of harm

Threat of harm to a child means putting them at a significant risk or likelihood of injury or danger to their health. This can include situations where a child is cared for by someone with a history of child abuse or where a newborn’s parent shows signs they cannot care for the child properly. Children may also face threats when domestic violence occurs, which includes various forms of abuse that aim to control a domestic or intimate partner.

Additional considerations

When a child is in the care of a provider or program licensed by ODHS, more definitions of abuse also apply. You can find these listed in ORS 418.257. Children in these settings, like foster/resource homes or developmental disabilities residential facilities, may have already experienced abuse or neglect before they came into ODHS care. These extra considerations help keep them safe from further harm.

Recognizing the gray areas

There may be times when something you see or hear does not fit the descriptions above, but you believe there could be a serious impact to a child’s well-being and safety. If you suspect abuse, call the Oregon SafeLine and Oregon Child Abuse Hotline at 855-503-SAFE (7233).

How to report abuse

If you believe a child is being abused or neglected, call the Oregon SafeLine and Oregon Child Abuse Hotline at 855-503-SAFE (7233). The hotline is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Here is what you can expect when you call:

You will talk​ to a Child​ Welfa​re screener.

Be ready to give information about the child such as their name, age and where they live (if you know).

The screener will ask about your concerns, including anything the child has said.​​​

What you share will be kept private (confidential).

You can also make a report to your local police department, county sheriff, county juvenile department or the Oregon State Police.

If a child’s life is in immediate danger, call 9-1-1.

More resources