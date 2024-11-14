Registration is Open for the 2025 World Credit Union Conference

Stockholm, Sweden Elissa McCarter LaBorde

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- World Council of Credit Unions (WOCCU) is thrilled to announce the opening of registration for the highly anticipated 2025 World Credit Union Conference (WCUC) , set for July 14-16, at the Stockholmsmässan in Stockholm, Sweden.2025 marks the 20th anniversary of the World Credit Union Conference, and WOCCU will celebrate the occasion with the theme “The Future is Cooperative” by welcoming more than 1,800 credit union professionals from 60 countries to explore the innovations, collaborations and emerging issues driving our global movement forward.“With the United Nations declaring 2025 the International Year of Cooperatives, WOCCU is proud to once again host the largest global event for credit union and financial cooperative professionals," said Elissa McCarter LaBorde, President and CEO of WOCCU. "This conference not only promises to deliver insights and solutions from top industry voices and European Union policymakers at the forefront of emerging regulatory issues, but to also offer networking opportunities that foster global connections benefiting specific audiences, including youth and women leaders in credit unions. And with Sweden being a leader in climate action, WCUC 2025 will also offer more educational opportunities on sustainable development as well.”This year’s event will provide an immersive experience packed with renowned speakers, cutting-edge solutions and interactive sessions that offer credit union leaders a unique platform to stay competitive within the global financial landscape.Key Details:- Dates: July 14-16, 2025- Location: Stockholmsmässan, Stockholm, Sweden- Early-Bird Registration: Available now with discounts ending on April 9, 2025.For full conference details and registration, visit wcuc.org World Council of Credit Unions (WOCCU) is the apex association for credit unions and other global financial cooperatives. World Council promotes the sustainable development of credit unions and other financial cooperatives around the world to empower people through access to high quality and affordable financial services. World Council advocates on behalf of the global credit union system before international organizations and works with national governments to improve legislation and regulation. Its technical assistance programs introduce new tools and technologies to strengthen credit unions' financial performance and increase their outreach.World Council has implemented 300+ technical assistance programs in 90 countries. Worldwide, 74,634 credit unions in 104 countries serve 411 million people. Learn more about World Council's impact around the world at www.woccu.org

