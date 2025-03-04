WFCU Seeks to Rally Cooperative Movement After USAID Terminates Credit Union International Development Projects

WFCU Champions' Voices Event at Union Station, Washington, D.C. Elissa McCarter LaBorde Mike Reuter

Worldwide Foundation for Credit Unions asks cooperative movement to sustain partner's international development work USAID terminated funding for last week.

“We have members as the World Council of Credit Unions that we do not want to leave stranded in this most critical time, where we need more global leadership, not less.” — Elissa McCarter LaBorde, President and CEO, World Council of Credit Unions

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Worldwide Foundation for Credit Unions (WFCU) on Sunday night asked credit union leaders, donors and industry partners attending its Champions’ Voices event at Union Station to help World Council of Credit Unions (WOCCU) sustain its international development work that USAID terminated all funding for last week—a result of the agency’s decision to eliminate more than 90% of its total award portfolio.WFCU leveraged the annual event held in conjunction with America's Credit Unions' Governmental Affairs Conference (GAC) to officially launch Rally the Movement , a bold initiative that has already raised more than $800,000 toward a goal of $3 million.“Friends don’t leave friends stranded and credit unions don’t leave their members stranded. And we have members as the World Council of Credit Unions that we do not want to leave stranded in this most critical time, where we need more global leadership, not less. And we need all of us: associations, leagues, system partners, credit unions, individuals who care about the issues we care about to step up and help us rally the movement,” said Elissa McCarter LaBorde, WOCCU President and CEO, in her remarks to attendees.WOCCU had been utilizing USAID funding to implement three projects in seven countries. The organization will use donations to the Rally the Movement campaign to sustain some level of development work in three of those countries—Ukraine, Guatemala and Kenya—in the immediate future.Earlier Sunday, Susan Mitchell, WFCU Board Member and CEO of Mitchell, Stankovic and Associates (MSA), also asked for donations to Rally the Movement at MSA’s Underground Collision event at the Hay Adams Hotel.Mitchell was one of three outstanding contributors WFCU later recognized at Champions’ Voices with the inaugural Global Good Award.“When you have the kind of vision that credit unions do, shame on us, if we don’t sustain it,” said Mitchell in accepting her award. “We have to stand up. We just frigging have to stand up!”WFCU also presented Global Good Awards to ORNL Federal Credit Union and the Cornerstone Credit Union League.Courtney Moran, Executive Director of the Cornerstone League Foundation, pledged support to Rally the Movement in her acceptance speech.“I ask you to join us. This is what it’s all about. Not to get cheesy, but this is cooperation among cooperatives. This is what Edward Filene envisioned,” said Moran. “This is our time. This is what we do. We band together and that’s why we also include the Worldwide Foundation on Cornerstone League dues' statements, not only to show our support, but also to show our credit unions—this is important to us, so it should be important to you.”Throughout the evening, attendees participated in a symbolic gesture of solidarity, placing gladiolus flowers—representing generosity, honor and resilience—into vases on stage to visually demonstrate the collective strength of the credit union movement.The program also featured compelling stories from Mongolia, Barbados and Ukraine to showcase the transformative impact of WFCU’s programs on financial access, women and youth empowerment, as well as economic recovery in conflict-affected regions.“I would just say as I close, as Elissa articulated, it’s time for us to rally,” said Mike Reuter, WFCU President. “I hope each of you, in whatever way possible—spreading the word, digging deeper into your pockets—to help us continue our important international credit union development work, please rally the movement. This is a critical time for World Council, for the Worldwide Foundation, for our entire international system. We appreciate anything and everything you can do to support us during this existential threat and crisis.”For more information on Rally the Movement and how to get involved, visit www.DoGlobalGood.org/rally

