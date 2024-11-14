Veterans Mental Health Steering Committee Seeks Information from Veterans’ Programs and Services in Alabama
The Veterans Mental Health Steering Committee is requesting information from current Veterans’ mental health, substance use, recovery, and other support services in Alabama as it continues developing a comprehensive plan to best serve the unique behavioral health needs of Alabama Veterans.
The Committee has posted a Request for Information (RFI), and responses will be used to inform the comprehensive plan, leverage current resources, and identify gaps in care.
The Committee is looking for programs and services that address one or more of its goals:
- Improve lethal means safety
- Enhance crisis care and care transitions
- Increase access to and delivery of effective care
- Address upstream risk and protective factors
The RFI can be found on the Alabama Department of Mental Health and Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs websites. Providers are asked to review the RFI in its entirety and submit its programs or resources to veterans@mh.alabama.gov by November 30, 2024. Questions about the RFI can be submitted to the same address from now until November 15, 2024.
The Veterans Mental Health Steering Committee was established through Act 2024-358. Through the Act, the Committee is charged with developing a comprehensive plan to address the unique behavioral health needs of Alabama Veterans. To create the comprehensive plan, the Committee must conduct a review of:
- The current state of Alabama Veterans’ mental health and rates of substance use
- Current mental health, substance use, recovery, and other support services in Alabama
- Needs assessments previously conducted for the purpose of identifying gaps in services
