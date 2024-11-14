“The support Rethink gave me really helped me” – Sam’s story

After juggling many different pressures at once, Sam started to experience delusions and false beliefs. Through our Plymouth Mental Health Support service, Sam was able to find a helpful care plan, reconnect socially and make positive changes to his life.

My first experiences with my condition were delusions, false beliefs and talking to myself. It felt very scary at first. I wasn’t in control of my mind. This was mainly due to pressures at work, the move from university to a new location and not being able to meet the demands that it set on me.

It was a very slow process. I was given a period of counselling by my employer which really helped. I was discharged from work and this was a very painful period for me, as I had no support except for my GP.

My GP eventually intervened and I was initially given a home treatment team for six weeks, then transferred to a crisis management team. I was there for three years and doing well. It was suggested that I go to Rethink Mental Illness afterwards when the crisis management team came to an end.

As I was doing well, it was decided to take a positive risk and lower my dose to a level where there was no evidence that it made a difference. This was when I ran into trouble again and ended up in A&E.