Getting to know Catherine Hart, our new Chief Executive

Can you tell us a little bit about yourself and your background in the charity sector?

I’ve worked in the charity sector for almost 20 years, particularly in health-focused fundraising and strategic roles. My career spans various institutions, including the NHS, higher education, and national charities. I've led multi-million-pound fundraising campaigns and worked with some incredible and inspiring teams and partners.

What inspired you to take on the role of Chief Executive at Target Ovarian Cancer, and what excites you about leading this organisation?

I joined Target Ovarian Cancer because I'm driven by a commitment to make an impact in areas where there’s a significant unmet need. Too many women with ovarian cancer don’t get the support and treatment they deserve; I want to work with the community to improve awareness, diagnosis, and treatment for ovarian cancer.

The potential to drive a real, measurable difference in women’s lives and bring attention to this under-represented disease is both motivating and deeply personal.

What is your vision for the future of the organisation?

I feel privileged to pick up the mantle of an organisation that has already accomplished so much. My vision is to further establish Target Ovarian Cancer as a transformative leader in women’s health, forging partnerships that increase research, awareness, and support for those affected by ovarian cancer.

If you could describe your leadership style in three words, what would they be?

Curious, collaborative, and courageous

Can you share something you’re passionate about that you think will influence how you lead the organisation?

I'm passionate about building a culture that is purpose-driven and adaptable. This means fostering an environment where every team member understands the impact of their work and feels empowered to contribute to our goals.

I believe this approach will help us better meet the needs of those affected by ovarian cancer and remain responsive to changing healthcare landscapes.

When you’re not working, what do you enjoy doing in your free time?

Outside of work, I’m a mum of three boys who keep me busy and grounded. Alongside family life, I prioritise my passion for fitness and compete in the HYROX circuit—a global fitness race that combines running with functional workouts like rowing, sled pushing, and lifting. Training for HYROX challenges me physically and mentally, and I love the dedication and resilience it fosters.

As you settle into your new role, what’s the one thing you’re most excited to start working on right away?

I'm most excited to meet all the many supporters, volunteers, colleagues and partners who make what we do possible, and to learn more about our community and what motivates them.

Partnerships will be key to catalysing our future progress, and I’m looking forward to strengthening and developing partnerships with people and organisations who share our values and are aligned with our mission to make a positive difference for women with ovarian cancer.