TRUE CITRUS ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF NEW CONSUMER WEBSITE

True Citrus Home Page True Citrus Logo True Citrus Rainbow Lemonades

MAKERS OF CITRUS-FORWARD WATER FLAVOR ENHANCERS, DRINK MIXES, AND SALT-FREE SEASONINGS STREAMLINES VIBRANT ONLINE SHOPPING EXPERIENCE

We want to offer the best online shopping experience when connecting with our customers” — Heidi Carney, True Citrus Executive Vice President

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- TRUE CITRUS , the makers of over 40 water flavor enhancers, drink mixes, and salt-free seasonings , all made with simple, Non-GMO ingredients, proudly announces the launch of its new consumer website.This refreshed website showcases a brighter, more vibrant look that reflects the True Citrus brand. With upgraded browsing capabilities, it is now faster and more intuitive, making product searches quick and easy for busy consumers. The streamlined shopping experience ensures a smooth journey, delivering optimal results for all product queries.True Citrus offers delicious, refreshing ways to stay hydrated year-round. Its zero-calorie unsweetened water enhancers, crafted with citrus oils and juices, bring an authentic, fresh-squeezed taste, making it easy to enjoy the fresh taste of citrus anywhere. For those who prefer a touch of sweetness, True Citrus also offers 10-calorie drink mixes with just a hint of sweetness from sugar and stevia.True Citrus has been awarded a slew of accolades in the media including being recognized as “Best Overall Water Enhancer 2021-2024” by Verywell Fit, “Top Products of Summer 2024” by Food & Beverage Magazine, “Water Flavorings that Taste Incredible” by Men’s Journal, and “Trending Products You’ll Want to Get Your Hands On” by Good Morning America.“We want to offer the best online shopping experience when connecting with our customers,”said Heidi Carney, True Citrus Executive Vice President. “Providing ease of navigation, an immersive brand experience, purchasing efficiency and educational content about living your best life, along with product information, allows us to better provide excellent customer service and support. We look forward to serving our existing customers along with new customers within our new fresh online marketplace”, she added.The company also makes a signature line of salt-free seasonings to add a special zing to your homemade dishes. Made from citrus with zero calories or sugar, all True Citrus products are made from simple, clean, Non-GMO ingredients with no artificial sweeteners.For more information visit their new website URL, truecitrus.com.###About True CitrusBased in Baltimore, True Citrus manufactures the True Citrus family of products, including True Lemonand True LimeUnsweetened Wedge Replacements, Lemonades, Limeades, Energy, Kids Drink Mixes and Seasoning Blends. All True Citrus products are made from proprietary formulas that capture an authentic, fresh-squeezed citrus taste and have no sugar or very low sugar. Made from real citrus juice and oils, True Citrus products use only simple, clean Non-GMO ingredients, are 0 to 10 calories, and do not contain artificial sweeteners or gluten. True Citrus products are available at more than 45,000 retail stores, including Walmart, Target, Safeway, Kroger, Publix, HEB, Meijer, Shop-Rite, Wegmans and Stop & Shop and other fine retailers, as well as on Amazon and at TrueCitrus.com. True Citrus products are also available for foodservice operations and commercial ingredient applications.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.