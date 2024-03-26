True Lemon® Crystallized Lemon Packets Named “Best Water Flavoring Products of 2024” by VeryWellFit®
Fourth year in row True Lemon has been recognized in its category, topping the list for 2021, 2022 and 2023 consecutively
We are thrilled to once again be recognized by the esteemed wellness board at VeryWellFit.com. Water is so important to a healthy lifestyle ... it can be easy to stay hydrated with True Lemon.”BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- True Citrus®, the makers of the True Lemon and True Lime® crystallized citrus wedge replacements, low-calorie, citrus forward drink mixes and salt free seasonings, today announced their True Lemon crystallized lemon packets have been selected once again as the #1 Overall Best Water Flavoring product of 2024 by VeryWellFit. This is the fourth year in a row True Lemon has been recognized in its category, topping the list for 2021, 2022 and 2023 consecutively.
— Heidi Carney, Executive Vice President of Marketing
VeryWellFit.com is an independent award-winning website dedicated to providing consumers with reliable and up-to-date information on nutrition and exercise topics that matter to overall health and vitality. Its review board includes a team of board-certified physicians, dieticians and recognized health and wellness leaders whose mission is to inspire and empower healthy actions with realistic and science-backed advice for daily wellbeing.
True Lemon was selected as the “Best Overall” Water Flavoring because it adds just the refreshing taste of fresh squeezed lemon to your water and has no sweeteners or calories. Made with only simple, Non-GMO ingredients, VeryWellFit recognized True Lemon because its “affordable, convenient, easy to use” and allows unsweetened, fresh-squeezed lemon taste to be enjoyed anywhere.
Each True Lemon packet adds the equivalent of one fresh lemon wedge per serving, perfect for adding to water, tea and other beverages. True Lemon can also be used wherever lemon juice is used so it is also great for seasoning, cooking and baking.
“We are thrilled to once again be recognized by the esteemed wellness board at VeryWellFit.com,” said Heidi Carney, Executive Vice President of Marketing. “Water is so important to a healthy lifestyle and making healthy and delicious choices doesn’t have to be tough. It can be easy and fun to stay hydrated with a citrus burst of flavor in your water that will keep you refreshed no matter where the day takes you,” she added.
True Lemon can be found at grocery stores including Walmart, Publix, and Wegmans among others. To find a store near you, visit the store directory at TrueCitrus.com. True Lemon can also be purchased online at Amazon.com and TrueCitrus.com.
Lynda Buckley
True Citrus
lynda@encoreppr.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other