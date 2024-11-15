Water & Wastewater System Operators Gain Critical Insights During Water & Sewer Damage Awareness Week (WSDAW) 2024

Registration is now open for WSDAW 2025

Together, we are laying the foundation for critical conversations that will allow us to continue to be proactive in protecting our underground infrastructure.” — Michael Wheeler, GPRS’ Market Segment Leader for Water and Wastewater

TOLEDO, OH, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Water and wastewater system operators and other stakeholders gained critical insights about how to regain control of their infrastructure during Water & Sewer Damage Awareness Week 2024.Sponsored by Ground Penetrating Radar Systems, LLC (GPRS) , this annual event sees the firm’s safety professionals travel across the country to give free WSDAW presentations designed to help municipalities, facilities, and property management firms gain a comprehensive understanding of the threats to their water and wastewater systems, and how to combat them.More than 100 stakeholders across the country participated in this year’s presentations, which ran from October 21-25. During their free presentations, attendees learned about cross bore mitigation, routine water loss surveys, and other proactive ways to maintain their water, sewer, and stormwater infrastructure.“As WSDAW 2024 wraps up, I am inspired by the conversations we had with stakeholders across the country,” said Michael Wheeler, GPRS’ Market Segment Leader for Water and Wastewater. “Together, we are laying the foundation for critical conversations that will allow us to continue to be proactive in protecting our underground infrastructure and enhance the resilience of our communities. Thank you for the commitment and engagement during this pivotal week.”Registration is now open for WSDAW 2025. To sign up for your free WSDAW presentation, visit https://www.gp-radar.com/safety/water-and-sewer-damage-awareness-week About GPRSGPRS, headquartered in Maumee, Ohio, provides subsurface damage prevention, existing conditions documentation, and facility management solutions for utilities, general contractors, architecture & engineering firms, environmental consultants, and facilities in every major market and industry in the United States. To learn more, visit www.gprsinc.com

