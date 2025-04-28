AIA Queens Welcomes Jesus Bravo to Board of Directors

Jesus Bravo Bravo holding Chapter Citation Award at the AIA Queens Holiday Party in 2023, held at Terrace on the Park. CREDIT: Gil Vaknin Photography. Big thanks to Jacqueline Velez and Ruben Ramales for putting this event together. Bravo (far left) participated as a student mentor for the AIA Queens Whitestone Revitalization Capstone High School Competition. Bravo joined Vickie Albrizio Paladino (middle right), a New York City Council member. Bravo pictured with members of Existing Conditions, the AIA Queens Board and chapter members at the A|E|C Brewery Mixer, held at Focal Point Beer Co.

Bravo brings technical expertise in architectural building documentation and a commitment to advancing professional resources within the AEC sector.

I'm honored to serve on the board of AIA Queens! It's a privilege to collaborate with visionary leaders and contribute to the advancement of architecture in our community.” — Jesus Bravo

QUEENS, NY, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GPRS is pleased to announce the appointment of Jesus Bravo to the AIA Queens Board of Directors. With a background in interior design and specialized expertise in digital documentation, Bravo offers advanced technical insight that will further the chapter’s mission to enhance, shape, and sustain the built environment – while serving as a vital resource to its members and the broader community.As a Client Solutions Specialist at Existing Conditions , a GPRS company, Bravo focuses on client success and advocates for architectural technology. Leveraging 3D laser scanning, scan-to-BIM workflows, and point clouds, he helps deliver critical information to make informed design decisions and improves project outcomes.“I'm honored to serve on the board of AIA Queens! It's a privilege to collaborate with visionary leaders and contribute to advancing architecture in our community,” said Bravo. “The invitation was given to me, and I take the role with a lot of pride because the Queens chapter has been something that many architects lean on.”Bravo’s architectural background began at The High School of Art & Design where he was first introduced to CAD and design software. He later earned his Bachelor’s in Architecture and went on to work in interior design and life safety consulting before joining Existing Conditions. His professional trajectory has remained centered on supporting architects and designers through advanced 3D laser scanning technology and accurate as-built drawings.A native New Yorker raised in Brooklyn and now based in Queens, Bravo brings a community-focused perspective to his new role. He has long understood the value of local AIA chapters as hubs of networking, continuing education, and advocacy. As a board member, Bravo will focus on initiatives that enhance technical knowledge-sharing, connect professionals to resources, and increase awareness of regional development projects – including major infrastructure efforts like those at John F. Kennedy (JFK) and LaGuardia airports.About Existing Conditions, a GPRS Company:GPRS and Existing Conditions have united to expand our reach and accelerate turnaround times across the AEC industry. With over 27 years of experience, Existing Conditions is renowned for accurate as-built drawings, existing condition surveys, 3D laser scanning, and drone imaging, supporting some of the most iconic projects in the United States. Now, as part of GPRS, the nation’s leader in Intelligently Visualizing the Built World, we can deliver additional services faster and with greater support. Wherever your project is located, trust the combined expertise of GPRS and Existing Conditions to deliver the data you need – quickly and reliably.For more information about Existing Conditions visit https://www.existingconditions.com/ About AIA Queens:Established as the Queens Society of Architects in the 1930s and officially chartered as a chapter of the American Institute of Architects (AIA) on October 30, 1945, AIA Queens has maintained a critical presence in New York City's architectural landscape for nearly eight decades. As one of five borough-specific chapters within AIA New York City and part of the statewide AIA New York State network, representing over 8,000 members across 13 chapters, AIA Queens serves more than 400 architects and industry professionals throughout the borough. Operating within the broader framework of the AIA, a national organization founded in 1857 and now comprising over 94,000 members, the Queens Chapter plays a pivotal role in fostering professional development, advancing architectural practice, and advocating for the built environment.For more information about AIA Queens, visit https://www.aiaqueensny.org/

