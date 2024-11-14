Hundreds of California nonprofits to receive funding to help safeguard against hate-based violence

The federal Nonprofit Security Grant Program provides nonprofit organizations with funding for security enhancements, including reinforced doors, gates, high-intensity lighting, access control systems, and inspection and screening systems. Out of $434.5 million made available nationally, California organizations will receive approximately $43.7 million, or 10% of the federal awards, the highest allocated amount in the nation.

“California is dedicated to helping our communities stay safe from violent hate crimes and get access to essential financial funding to support those efforts,” said Cal OES Director Nancy Ward.

Hate crimes remain a grave concern nationwide. Recent data in California points to an increase in hate crimes carried out against Jewish, Muslim, and LGBTQ+ communities in 2023. Anti-Black bias crime events remained the most prevalent despite a decrease in total reported incidents from 2022 to 2023.

Ongoing investments to prevent hate

The $43 million in federal funding comes in addition to $76 million in state funding announced in July 2024, which is allocated through the California State Nonprofit Security Grant Program. Last year, after heightened fear of violence due to conflicts in the Middle East and the troubling trend of hate-fueled attacks across the country, Governor Newsom increased funding for the grant program by over 35%. Since the inception of the state program in 2015, the state has awarded $152,750,000 in state funding to 924 community groups.



Fighting hate and protecting all communities

California is taking nation-leading measures to improve the safety of the state’s diverse communities. Since 2019, the state has invested more than $230 million in funding for the California State Nonprofit Security Grant Program to support facility hardening and other physical security enhancements and activities at nonprofit organizations that are at high risk for violent attacks and hate crimes due to ideology, beliefs, or mission. Additionally, the state has been allocated approximately $128 million in federal funds for the Nonprofit Security Grant Program for the same purposes.

Last year, the Governor signed legislation that established the Commission on the State of Hate and improved the tracking of hate crimes. The Governor also signed an executive order in 2022 to further protect communities against discrimination and accelerate efforts against hate violence. Last year, California launched CA vs Hate, a new multilingual statewide hotline and website that provides a safe, anonymous reporting option for victims and witnesses of hate acts. California has also funded community services and outreach efforts for victims of hate incidents through the CA State Library and the CA Department of Social Services.