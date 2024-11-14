Attorney General Jackley Announces State Open Meeting Commission to Meet Nov. 18

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that the State Open Meeting Commission will meet Monday, Nov. 18 in Pierre, the first time the commission has met since 2020.

“This commission’s role is to bring transparency to government proceedings, and its work always has been invaluable,” said Attorney General Jackley. “It is my goal to make the commission active again.”

The commission was created by the South Dakota Legislature in 2004. Attorney General Jackley announced the reformation of the commission earlier this year and made appointments to the five-member commission.

Commission members, who are all State’s Attorneys, are Austin Hoffman, McPherson County; Katelynn Hoffman, Turner County; Lance Russell, Fall Rive/Oglala Lake County; Michael Smith, Clay County; and, Emily Sovell, Sully County. A fifth member will be added later.

Attorney General Jackley introduced Senate Bill 26 during the 2024 Legislative Session which clarified the commission membership to also include Deputy State’s Attorneys. The bill was passed by Legislators and signed by the Governor.

The Nov. 18 meeting starts at 9 a.m. CST in the Matthews Training Center in the Foss Building, located at 523 E. Capital Avenue, Pierre. Those unable to attend in person will be able to attend by Microsoft Teams.

Meeting agenda, materials and Teams meeting information can be found at: https://boardsandcommissions.sd.gov/Meetings.aspx?BoardID=218

The next commission meeting will be held Nov. 25 at the same location in Pierre.

