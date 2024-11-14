Women in the Navy

NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO - The history of women in the U.S. Navy is one of determination, resilience and trailblazing achievements. From early struggles for inclusion to breaking barriers in leadership and combat, women have played an essential and evolving role in shaping the modern Navy. Their contributions, often underappreciated or restricted, have been crucial to the development and success of the U.S. Navy over the past century.

Women’s involvement in the U.S. Navy informally began during the 19th century, often as nurses or in administrative roles, but they were not permitted to officially serve. This began to change during World War I, when the need for personnel to fill stateside positions opened new opportunities for women of that time.

On March 17, 1917, then-Secretary of the Navy Josephus Daniels declared that the Navy would enlist women. On that day, Loretta Perfectus Walsh became the first woman to officially enlist in the Navy, serving as a yeoman during the war. As a Yeoman, or "Yeomanette" as female Yeomans were called, she and thousands of other women took on clerical and support roles, freeing men for active service. These women proved their capability, but after the war ended, they were released from service, and the opportunity for women to enlist again was rescinded.

The outbreak of World War II saw an urgent need for skilled personnel, leading to the creation of the Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service (WAVES) program on July 30, 1942. WAVES allowed women to serve in the Navy Reserve, primarily in shore-based positions like communications, aviation support, intelligence and medical services.

By the end of the war, more than 100,000 women had served in the WAVES program, contributing to the Navy's victory in critical capacities. These women not only helped fill personnel shortages but also showcased their competence in technical and operational roles. However, WAVES women were still restricted from serving aboard combat vessels or aircraft, and after the war, most returned to civilian life.

A turning point came on June 12, 1948 with the passage of the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act, which allowed women to serve as permanent, regular members of the armed forces for the first time. This law established the foundation for the future inclusion of women in the U.S. Navy but came with limitations. Women could only occupy 2% of the force and were still barred from serving on combat ships and aircraft.

Despite these restrictions, the post-war period saw women making significant contributions in non-combat roles, including those in medical, administrative and intelligence fields, often at Naval bases across the world. They also participated in strategic planning and the development of new technologies.

One standout figure from this era was Rear Adm. Grace Hopper, a pioneering computer scientist who joined the Navy Reserves during World War II. Hopper’s work in programming early computers and creating the COBOL (Common Business Oriented Language) programming language laid the groundwork for future advancements in computer science. She became a symbol of the technical expertise women could bring to the Navy.

The 1970s marked the beginning of a significant shift for women in the U.S. Navy. In July of 1978, the Navy began accepting women into the Naval Academy, allowing them to train for leadership positions alongside their male counterparts. This was a crucial step in advancing gender equality within the officer corps.

The 1970s also saw the lifting of many restrictions on where women could serve. In 1978, Congress passed legislation allowing women to serve aboard non-combat ships, and in the 1980s, women began to serve in more operational roles.

However, it wasn’t until 1994 that the Department of Defense officially lifted the ban on women serving aboard combat ships and aircraft, which was a historic moment for gender equality across the fleet.

The opening of combat roles to women transformed the Navy, allowing women to command ships, fly combat missions and serve in submarines. In 1998, Cmdr. Maureen Farren became the first woman to command a U.S. Navy combat ship, the USS Mount Vernon (LSD 39). Her command proved that women could lead in high-stakes, high-pressure environments.

In 2010, the Navy took another historic step by allowing women to serve aboard submarines, a domain previously reserved for men. This change opened new opportunities for female officers and enlisted sailors to serve in one of the most elite and challenging branches of the Navy.

One of the most significant milestones came in 2014, when Adm. Michelle Howard became the first woman to achieve the rank of four-star admiral in the U.S. Navy. Howard, who also made history as the first African American woman to command a ship, embodies the progress women have made in the highest positions of Naval leadership.

Today, women serve in nearly every capacity in the U.S. Navy, from naval aviators to submarine officers; medical personnel to admirals. Their contributions have reshaped the Navy, leading to a more inclusive and diverse force that better reflects the population it serves. The Navy continues to evolve, with women playing critical roles in combat, leadership, engineering and strategic planning.

The impact of women on the Navy is not just measured by the roles they occupy but by the profound changes they have brought to the institution itself. Their service has helped break down gender barriers, creating opportunities for future generations of women to serve their country with honor and distinction. Women’s history in the U.S. Navy is a testament to the courage and perseverance of those who fought to serve and the legacy they leave behind for others to follow.

The journey of women in the U.S. Navy reflects broader social changes and ongoing efforts toward gender equality in the military. From clerical work during World War I to commanding combat ships, women have proven their capability, resilience and leadership, helping to shape the modern Navy into the formidable force it is today.