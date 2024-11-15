First International Journal on Breast Cancer in Young Women Launched: The Journal of Young Womens Breast Cancer & Health

The Cover of the Journal

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Breast cancer in young women under 40 (BCYW) is on the rise globally, with a significant increase predicted in the coming decades, according to the World Health Organization. This trend highlights the urgent need for new knowledge and advancements to tackle the rising BCYW at multiple levels. Despite being a rapidly evolving field of cancer research, there has been a notable absence of a dedicated, peer-reviewed journal that integrates all critical aspects of this emerging field—until now.Introducing the Journal of Young Women’s Breast Cancer & Health (JYWBC) , the first international scientific journal solely dedicated to addressing the unique challenges of breast cancer and breast health in young women. The JYWBC is the official periodical of the Breast Cancer in Young Women Foundation (BCYW Foundation) The JYWBC aims to fill this critical gap by providing a comprehensive platform for the latest research, insights, and developments, encompassing a wide spectrum of topics related to breast cancer in young women.READ THE INAUGURAL ISSUE NOWThe first issue of the Journal of Young Women’s Breast Cancer & Health is now available, featuring a diverse range of peer-reviewed original and review articles that offer cutting-edge research and perspectives on young women’s breast cancer and breast health. As an open-access periodical, the JYWBC continuously publishes original medical research, making it accessible to a global audience interested in this crucial area of women’s health.A UNIQUE, INTERDISCIPLINARY APPROACHThe Journal distinguishes itself as the first international, interdisciplinary, and peer-reviewed publication focused explicitly on breast cancer in young women. It covers various topics, including laboratory and patient research, benign breast disease and early detection, breast surgery and reconstruction, prevention strategies and population-based studies, societal and economic impact, and Survivorship and advocacy initiatives in BCYW.The JYWBC features a variety of content types, such as original research studies, review articles, editorials, commentaries, letters to the editor, new hypotheses, guidelines, meeting reports, and book reviews. This comprehensive approach ensures that the Journal serves as a valuable resource for a wide-ranging audience, including healthcare researchers, practitioners, community medicine experts, and healthcare students at all levels of training. It also provides critical insights for breast cancer survivors and advocates, addressing their needs and concerns.GLOBAL REACH AND KNOWLEDGE EXCHANGEReflecting its international scope and interdisciplinary focus, the JYWBC’s editorial board includes members from 44 academic institutions, hospitals, and organizations across 14 countries on several continents. This diverse representation underscores the Journal’s commitment to a global perspective on breast cancer research and care, fostering knowledge exchange across borders.JOIN THE SCIENTIFIC CONVERSATIONThe launch of the Journal of Young Women’s Breast Cancer & Health marks a significant milestone in the fight against breast cancer in young women. The JYWBC aims to inspire innovation, inform clinical practice, and support advocacy efforts worldwide by offering a dedicated platform for the latest scientific advancements.ABOUT: The BCYW Foundation is an international organization dedicated to addressing the growing issue of breast cancer in young women through targeted advanced research, education, advocacy, and outreach. BCYWF’s mission is to save lives by empowering young women with the knowledge and resources they need to detect, prevent, and fight breast cancer. The BCYW Foundation International visionary team includes breast cancer doctors, scientists, advocates, BCYW survivors, non-governmental organizations, and global ambassadors for +25 countries.

