ADB Launches Major Initiative to Build Resilience to Melting Glaciers

BAKU, AZERBAIJAN (14 November 2024) — The Asian Development Bank (ADB) today launched a new regional program, Glaciers to Farms, that will promote sustainable water use and food security in Central Asia, the South Caucasus, and Pakistan amid the catastrophic impacts of accelerated glacial melt due to climate change.

Supported by the Green Climate Fund’s (GCF) Project Preparation Facility, ADB will conduct risk assessments of glacial melt in Azerbaijan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan—forming the scientific and technical basis for the Glacier to Farms program.

With temperatures in the region projected to rise by up to 6 degrees Celsius by 2100, the loss of glacial mass threatens the fragile balance of ecosystems, jeopardizing water supply for agriculture and hydropower, and risking the livelihoods of more than 380 million people.

COP29 President and Azerbaijan Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev; Kazakhstan Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Yerlan Nyssanbayev; Kyrgyz Republic Minister of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision Meder Mashiev; Tajikistan Committee on Environmental Protection Chairman Bahodur Sheralizoda; and Uzbekistan Minister of Ecology, Environmental Protection, and Climate Change Aziz Abdukhakimov signed a declaration of support for preserving glaciers with ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa and GCF Chief Investment Officer Henry Gonzalez.

“As melting glaciers change waterflows, disrupt lives, and destroy ecosystems, we must act now,” said Mr. Asakawa. “As Asia and the Pacific’s climate bank, we are pleased to be joined by key partners to launch this program to drive international collaboration and deliver results where they matter most—on the ground, in communities at risk.”

Glaciers to Farms envisages mobilizing up to $3.5 billion from ADB, GCF, governments, development partners, and the private sector, subject to the participating institutions’ board approvals. In addition to water and agriculture investments, the program will support vulnerable communities threatened by glacial melt, particularly in fragile mountain regions.

"The GCF recognizes the regional Glaciers to Farms program as a vital initiative to enhance climate resilience and promote sustainable development,” said Mr. Gonzalez. “Recognizing the profound vulnerability of mountain communities and ecosystems, this program is instrumental in safeguarding our precious water resources and empowering those most at risk. This program embodies the essential collaboration and innovative strategies needed to address the severe challenges posed by climate change. Together, we can build a resilient and sustainable future for all—especially for the vulnerable populations who depend on our mountain landscapes.”

Pakistan Minister of Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb and Georgia Minister for Economy and Sustainable Development Genadi Arveladze also attended the COP29 side event.

Glaciers are essential natural service providers. They store freshwater that melts gradually, feeding rivers that support demand for agriculture, hydropower, and drinking water across national borders.

In upstream areas, shrinking glaciers diminish water flow, impacting local agriculture and increasing water shortages. Downstream, increased glacial runoff can cause floods. As glaciers continue to shrink, both upstream and downstream communities face greater water and food insecurity, and more risk to critical infrastructure.

Glaciers to Farms is one of several ADB initiatives to help Asia adapt to melting glaciers. In the Hindu Kush Himalaya, ADB is establishing early warning systems and climate-resilient infrastructure. In monsoonal South and Southeast Asia, the bank is enhancing resilience throughout entire river basins.

The United Nations General Assembly has declared 2025 the International Year of Glacier Preservation, while Tajikistan will host the International Conference on Glaciers’ Preservation in Dushanbe next year.

