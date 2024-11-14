- Workforce Services Hosts Apprenticeship Job Fair Nov. 19

SALT LAKE CITY (Nov. 14, 2024) – To celebrate the 10th anniversary of National Apprenticeship Week, the Utah Department of Workforce Services is hosting an Apprenticeship Job Fair on Tuesday, Nov. 19 at the Salt Mine Productive Workspace in Sandy. Job seekers, educators, parents and youth interested in learning more about apprenticeships can meet with more than 20 Utah employers and apprenticeship sponsors during the fair.

“Apprenticeships are a great way to gain the experience and education you need without college debt. In fact, you get paid to train with an apprenticeship,” said Scott Romney, Utah Commissioner of Apprenticeship Programs. “It’s exciting to see continued growth in apprenticeship in Utah.”

There are currently more than 4,700 apprentices and over 285 registered programs in Utah.

Apprenticeships are one of the many pathways that lead to a successful career. They combine on-the-job training with classroom instruction, giving apprentices practical experience with little or no college debt. Apprentices receive incremental wage increases and a portable, national or industry-recognized credential, certificate or degree.

“Whether you are looking for a job or are an educator or parent who wants more information about registered apprenticeships, the Apprenticeship Job Fair is a great place to network and learn more,” said Liz Carver, Workforce Development Division director. “You will have the opportunity to meet with multiple employers in a variety of industries.”

In Utah, job seekers can find apprenticeship opportunities in automotive, construction, information technology, manufacturing, transportation, health care and more. To learn more visit apprenticeship.utah.gov.

National Apprenticeship Week Events in Utah

Gov. Spencer Cox declared November National Apprenticeship Month in Utah. View the declaration here. The following apprenticeship job fairs are taking place in Utah during National Apprenticeship Week:

Nov. 19 (Sandy): 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., The Salt Mine Productive Workspace, 7984 South 1300 East, Sandy, Utah 84094. Parking is free.

4:30 to 6:30 p.m., The Salt Mine Productive Workspace, 7984 South 1300 East, Sandy, Utah 84094. Parking is free. Nov. 20 (Price): 3-7 p.m., Jennifer Leavitt Student Center, Utah State University Eastern, 451 East 400 North, Price, Utah 84501

3-7 p.m., Jennifer Leavitt Student Center, Utah State University Eastern, 451 East 400 North, Price, Utah 84501 Nov. 21 (Cedar City): 3-7 p.m., Hunter Alumni Center, Southern Utah University, 405 W. University Blvd., Cedar City, Utah 84720.

Learn more about apprenticeships and National Apprenticeship Week events at apprenticeship.utah.gov.

