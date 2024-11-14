Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH) Expand Dimensional Artwork & Sculpture Offerings

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH) are excited to announce the expansion of their art offerings to include more dimensional wall art and sculptures, enhancing environments with dynamic, tangible elements that bring spaces to life.Elevating Spaces with Dimensional Art and SculpturesHAC & QAH's range of dimensional art pieces and sculptures is designed to add a striking visual impact to any setting, from corporate lobbies to healthcare facilities. These art installations provide a tactile experience that invites interaction and contemplation, making every environment not just a place to pass through, but a destination in itself."Our commitment to enhancing spaces through art extends to dimensional art and sculptures," said Sara Beth Joyner, President of HAC & QAH. "These pieces are more than decorations; they are integral elements of space design created to transform perceptions."Mercedes Burton, Director of Design at HAC & QAH, added, "The depth and movement these pieces bring into a space are truly transformative. We carefully select or create each piece to resonate with the environment's features and the client's vision, ensuring that each installation makes an impact."About the Dimensional Art OfferingsDimensional wall art and sculptures by HAC & QAH come in various styles and mediums, accommodating a wide range of aesthetic preferences and design specifications. These artworks are not only visually stunning but are also crafted to be safe and practical for public spaces.About Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH)Healthcare Art Consulting and Quality Art House specialize in providing visual communications and artistic solutions for corporate and healthcare systems and facilities nation-wide. Since 2003, the firm’s success has been centered on educating and building long-term partnerships with clients.They offer a full spectrum of consulting and visual communication products, such as patient communication boards, digital signage, donor recognition signage, large scale murals and graphics, artwork on paper, canvas, acrylic, metal, and other mediums, custom framing, sculptures, dimensional lettering, wayfinding signage, and more.Contact Information:Sara Beth Joyner, EDACPresident214-773-1298S.Joyner@HealthcareArtConsulting.comS.Joyner@QualityArtHouse.comMercedes Burton, EDACDirector of Design972-730-6622MercedesBurton@HealthcareArtConsulting.comMercedesBurton@QualityArtHouse.com

