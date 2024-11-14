NightRide Thermal Secures ECE R10 Certification, Paving the Way for Expanded Global Presence

NightRide Thermal Logo NightRide Trailblazer

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- NightRide Thermal , the leader in vehicle-mounted thermal cameras, is thrilled to announce that its NightRide Trailblazer has achieved ECE R10 certification. This certification signifies compliance with stringent electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) standards and marks a significant milestone for the company as it positions itself to expand its global footprint.The ECE R10 certification, governed by the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE), ensures that electronic devices used in vehicles do not cause or are affected by electromagnetic interference.This certification is a prerequisite for selling automotive electronics in the European Economic Area (EEA), and now, with this achievement, NightRide Thermal is set to expand its operations into over 40 countries that recognize and enforce this standard.With this certification, NightRide Thermal can confidently enter key European markets, including Germany, France, Italy, and the United Kingdom. Moreover, this certification also opens doors to other significant markets, such as Japan, South Korea, Russia, Australia, and New Zealand. These countries require compliance with ECE R10, providing NightRide Thermal with a solid foundation to grow its international presence.Mary Ellen Kramer, CEO of NightRide Thermal, shared her excitement: “Securing the ECE R10 certification is a major step forward for NightRide Thermal. This achievement underscores our commitment to delivering high-quality, reliable products and strategically positions us to expand into new and lucrative markets across Europe, Asia, and beyond. In partnership with our European Distribution Partner, C & C srl , we are now positioned to deliver products that meet the highest international standards, ensuring safety and performance in diverse environments.”Robert Catasti, CEO of C & C srl, stated, “Working with NightRide Thermal has been a game-changer for our operations in Europe. With its recent ECE R10 certification, the Trailblazer has opened up exciting opportunities for us in markets that demand the highest safety and performance standards. We're proud to partner with a company prioritizing innovation and quality, ensuring our customers receive cutting-edge thermal imaging solutions.”ECE R10 certification enhances NightRide Thermal’s competitive edge and strengthens its ability to serve a global customer base, further solidifying its position as a leader in the thermal imaging industry. As the demand for advanced thermal imaging solutions continues to rise, NightRide is now perfectly positioned to capitalize on new opportunities in a wide range of international markets.About NightRide ThermalNightRide Thermal is the leader in vehicle-mounted thermal cameras, providing cutting-edge thermal solutions for professional, commercial, and consumer use. With a commitment to quality and innovation, NightRide Thermal has established itself as a trusted partner in the industry, offering reliable, high-performance products designed to meet the needs of a diverse range of customers. The company’s products are used in various applications, including security, law enforcement, hunting, and outdoor exploration, and are available through a global network of dealers.About C & C srl C&C srl was established in 2011 to offer Italian customers the best hunting, shooting, and outdoor products. Today, thanks to a strict policy focused on the highest-quality standards, C&C srl is a landmark for those who want the best, demanding top-selected and guaranteed products in recreational and professional security markets. Through its network of outlets, C&C srl covers the pan-European territory, guaranteeing armories, retailers, and security-focused organizations to direct and easily both sales and post-sales service for the best commercial experience.

