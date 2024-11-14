Alt rocker Danny Coda releases “A Greatest Hits Compilation No One Asked For”

The multi-instrumentalist has now completed the release of ten digital singles throughout 2024, each containing additional remixes, demos and/or live tracks.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chances are you haven’t heard of Danny Coda, but that hasn’t deterred the Portland guitar pop producer from releasing Involuntary Anonymity , or what Coda wryly describes as “a greatest hits compilation no one asked for.”The material was written, produced and performed by Coda with engineering and mixing duties from industry stalwarts Brendan Dekora, (Foo Fighters, Nine Inch Nails, Greg Kurstin), Gabe Lowry (Weezer, Johnny Cash, Tommy Stinson) and Tom Rogers.The self-described “Millennial with severe Gen X tendencies” felt inspired to reframe his work through a modern context of “strategic, album-sequenced single releases” accompanied by an "onslaught of vertical social media content” with the singer performing stripped versions or breaking down songs track by track in his home studio.Involuntary Anonymity’s ten tracks showcase Coda’s melodic and emotional depth ranging from the upbeat swagger of “Anything But This" to the jaunty buoyancy of “Make Tonight” and includes There’s No Reason, a track that once had Don Saas of Baeble Music proclaim the possibility of an emerging “alternative pop-rock vocal savior.”Involuntary Anonymity is available on all streaming platforms.Involuntary Anonymity Track ListingUnreachable January 7, 2024Anything But This February 19, 2024There’s No Reason March 22, 2024Make Tonight April 27, 2024Shout Into The Night May 21, 2024I Can’t Help Myself June 28, 2024Wake Up July 25, 2024Just Trying August 28, 2024Ignite September 23, 2024One More Time October 25, 2024Listen on Spotify

