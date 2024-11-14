Agenda Announced for 2025 MDA Clinical & Scientific Conference Featuring Leading Speakers Dedicated to Groundbreaking Research and Clinical Achievements in Neuromuscular Disease

New York, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Muscular Dystrophy Association today announced the agenda including tracks and Chairs for the 2025 MDA Clinical & Scientific Conference being held March 16-19, 2025, in Dallas, Texas. Read the full agenda here.

“The 2025 MDA Clinical & Scientific Conference will be our most expansive gathering yet, celebrating Muscular Dystrophy Association’s 75-year legacy and remarkable advancements in neuromuscular disease research and care that were once thought unattainable,” said Dr. Donald S. Wood, President and CEO, Muscular Dystrophy Association. “With robust sessions, this year’s conference will showcase the impact, innovation, and momentum of our clinical and scientific community. Today, we are witnessing a historic moment where treatments for conditions like amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, spinal muscular atrophy, and other neuromuscular diseases are empowering families in ways previously unimaginable.”

The 2025 MDA Clinical & Scientific Conference will explore the latest research and clinical advancements for neuromuscular disease in the era of treatments with sessions led by top industry professionals including:

2025 MDA CONFERENCE TRACKS AND CHAIRS

Allied Health

The Latest in Pulmonary and Cardiac Management in Neuromuscular Disease: Chair, Elizabeth M. McNally, MD

What is ‘Adequate’ Nutrition & Exercise in NMD? Chair, Umme Vahalvant, MS, RD, CSP

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)/Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD)

Leveraging Genetics for ALS Therapeutics: Chair, Matthew B. Harms, MD

Role of Glial Cells in Disease Pathogenesis: Chair, Rita Sattler, PhD, MSc

Brain Computer Interface and AI meet ALS: Chair, Ernest Fraenkel, PhD

Advances in Biomarker Exploration: Chair, Tania Gendron, PhD

Newest Therapeutic Target Discoveries: Chair, Nicholas Maragakis, MD

Care Management

DEI: What Can We Learn or Model from Other Fields? Chair, Diana Castro, MD

Developing a Sustainable Multidisciplinary Team Model: Chair, Erika Finanger, MD, MS

Navigating Transition: Strategies for Care Across Settings and Life Stages: Chair, Yaacov Anziska, MD

Building Bridges: Community Partnerships for Comprehensive Multidisciplinary Care: Chair, Susan Apkon, MD

Preparing for Tomorrow's Leaders & Fostering Diversity Among Providers: Terry Heiman-Patterson, MD

Changing Policies and Pushing Boundaries: Chair, Leigh Maria Ramos-Platt, MD

Catalyzing Innovation: Strategies of Streamlining Drug Development

Innovative Research Programs – Filling Gaps in Therapeutic Development: Chair, Sharon Hesterlee, PhD

Lessons Learned from MOVR Data: Chair, Andre Parades, PhD

MOVR Workshop: Chair, Andre Parades, PhD

Diagnostic Rolodex

Myasthenia Gravis – Presentation and Diagnosis; Current Therapies; and Current & Future Research: Chair, Sarah Heitzman, MS, APRN-CNP, FNP-C, CCRC

Myositis: Best Practices and Updates: Chair, Tahseen Mozaffar, MD

Disease Mechanisms Track

Nerve Regeneration – The Next Frontier: Chair, Kuldip Dave, PhD

Muscle Regeneration in Diseased Muscles: How Close Are We? Chair, Rita Perlingeiro, PhD

Approaches to Restoration of Large Genes: Chair, Jeffrey Chamberlain, PhD

Targeting Signaling Pathways to Treat Muscular Dystrophies: Chair, Matthew Alexander, PhD

Fibro-adipogentic progenitors – Mechanisms and Therapeutic opportunities: Chair, Marshall Hogarth, PhD

Preview of Genetic Therapies in the Preclinical Pipeline: Chair, Nocholas Wein, PhD

Genetic Modifiers for New Targets for Muscular Dystrophies: Chair, Dean Burkin, PhD

Genetic Medicine

Gene Therapy Updates – Where are we Today? Chair, John Brandsema, MD

Real World Experience with Elevidys: Chair, Barry Byrne, MD, PhD

Genetic Testing – Streamlining the Process & Communicating with Patients: Chair, Kelly Minks, MS CGC

Gene Therapy for Intermediate/Experienced Sites: Chair, Natalie Goedeker, CPNP

Gene Therapy Funding Strategies – Workshop for MDA Care Centers: Chair, Hola Abdel-Hamid, MD, MSc, FAAN

Lab To Life

Pompe Disease – Exploring Mechanisms, Therapeutic Advances, and Multidisciplinary Approaches: Chair, Priya Kishnani, MD

Non-Muscle Organ Systems in Myotonic Dystrophy: Chair, Thomas Cooper, MD

Current Landscape in GNE Myopathy: Chair, Alan Beggs, PhD

Rational Disease-Modifying Therapies for Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease and Related Neuropathies –Are We There Yet? Chair, Josh Burns, PhD

Pre-clinical and Clinical Efforts in Oculopharyngeal Muscular Dystrophy (OPMD): Chair, Mathew Wicklund, MD

Sharon Hesterlee, PhD, Chief Research Officer, Muscular Dystrophy Association, added, “This conference brings together world leaders in scientific and clinical research, from our MDA Care Center Network and beyond to explore groundbreaking advancements, including next-generation therapeutics like gene editing and muscle regeneration. We are thrilled to gather such an esteemed network of clinicians, researchers, and industry leaders to drive the next wave of transformative care and treatments for neuromuscular diseases.”

Abstract Submission

For those submitting an abstract who would like to be considered for oral presentations at the 2025 MDA Clinical & Scientific Conference, highest priority will be given to those who submit abstracts on or before November 15, 2024. The final deadline for oral presentation consideration is December 31, 2024.

Dr. Barry Byrne, MD, PhD, MDA Board Member and Chief Medical Advisor, urged all professionals in the field of neuromuscular disease to attend the conference in person and said, “The annual meeting is an outstanding opportunity to gain valuable new insights and cross-disciplinary collaboration. Genuine progress is made by gathering in person, so we can quickly advance the work that matters most—bringing tangible progress for families living with rare neuromuscular diseases.”

Registration

For additional information and to register, click here. Early bird registration deadline is December 31, 2024.

Patient Community & Allied Patient Advocacy Organizations

Members of the neuromuscular disease community who are registered with MDA are welcome to participate in the virtual conference at no-cost or may register here to attend in-person at the patient/caregiver rate until allotted spaces are filled. Patient advocacy organizations may also register here, and to inquire about attending the Neuromuscular Advocacy Collaborative (NMAC) meeting contact Advocacy@mdausa.org and learn more here.

Paul Melmeyer, MPP, EVP, Public Policy & Advocacy, Muscular Dystrophy Association, emphasized the importance of collective advocacy and said, “In bringing together patient advocacy organizations and thought leaders at this conference, we are uniting our voices on behalf of the neuromuscular community to champion public policies that will expand access to affordable, life-changing healthcare, and independence and accessibility. It is through this Neuromuscular Advocacy Collaborative meeting that we continue to advance the interests of people living with neuromuscular diseases and ensure they receive the care, treatments, and services they deserve.”

Social Media

The 2025 MDA Clinical & Scientific Conference Social Media Toolkit for registrants, panelists, supporters/sponsors, and advocacy organizations, is available here. MDA will be sharing updates and information on its social media channels using #MDAconference.

About the MDA Clinical & Scientific Conference

MDA is the convener of the largest global gathering of the neuromuscular disease community. The four-day international event will bring together renowned researchers, clinicians, affiliated health care providers, academicians, advocates, and industry leaders to explore the latest advances in the field of neuromuscular disease. Last year’s conference included over 2,000 attendees, 32 sessions, 122 speakers, 42 exhibitors, and 30 patient advocacy organizations. The conference serves as a vital platform for knowledge-sharing and collaboration.

About Muscular Dystrophy Association

Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) is the #1 voluntary health organization in the United States for people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and over 300 related neuromuscular diseases. For nearly 75 years, MDA has led the way in accelerating research, advancing care, and advocating for the support of our families. MDA's mission is to empower the people we serve to live longer, more independent lives. To learn more visit mda.org and follow MDA on Instagram, Facebook, X, Threads, TikTok, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

