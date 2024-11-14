The 2025 Chicago Titan 100
Announcing the honorees of the 2025 Chicago Titan 100 - The area’s top CEOs & C-Level Executives - 100 Titans of Industry
CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce the 2025 Chicago Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Chicago’s Top 100 CEOs & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry, demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively, the 2025 Chicago Titan 100 honorees oversee companies generating more than $70 billion in combined revenues, with an average revenue per company of $100 million and a workforce of over 439,000 employees. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on February 20, 2025, and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.
“Chicago’s Titan 100 are redefining business with vision and purpose, setting new standards for growth, innovation, and impact. These trailblazing leaders inspire transformation across industries, uplift communities, and drive meaningful change. We proudly celebrate their legacy of excellence and unwavering commitment to shaping a brighter future for all,” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.
This year’s Titan 100 embodies the true diversity of Chicago’s business landscape representing, manufacturing, construction, healthcare, financial services, information technology, and non-profit sectors, among others.
The annual Titan 100 awards celebration on February 20, 2025, will be held at the Aon Grand Ballroom at Navy Pier. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry and their guests for an evening unlike anything that exists in the Chicago business community.
“On behalf of the partners and associates at Wipfli, we congratulate the 2025 Chicago Titan 100 honorees. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance both in Chicago and abroad. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved,” says Gary Shutan, Partner at Wipfli.
Silky Abbott
CANE’D
Garry Abraham
Screw Conveyor Corporation
Bobby Achettu
Sikich
Eduardo Arabu
The National Hispanic Corporate Council
Ken Arlen
Arlen Music Productions
Kayce Ataiyero
The Joyce Foundation
Elise Awwad
DeVry University
Bobby Bacci
Prominence Advisors
Mark Bernhard
Bernhard Woodwork Ltd.
Joel Boomsma
Dutch Farms
Mike Briggs
Little Friends, Inc.
Brent Brodeski
Savant Wealth Management
Dr. Kathleen St. Louis Caliento
Cara Collective
Gyasi Chisley
PNC Bank
Essam Choudhary
Perimeter Security Solutions
Joe Chura
Go Brewing
Joellyn Cicciarelli
Loyola Press
Melissa Clark
Primera Engineers, Ltd.
Stephanie Coleman
City of Chicago
Kevin Considine
Lake County Partners
Shannon Coomes
Hill Fire Protection
Aaron Dallek
MD Metals and Dmaterial
Amy DeLaney
DDV Law, Ltd.
Rushil Desai
Aetna Better Health of Illinois
Aarti Dhupelia
City Colleges of Chicago
Jaime di Paulo
Illinois Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
Laura Diaz
Primary Staffing Inc.
William Downey
Arlington Structural Steel
Dima Elissa
VisMed-3D
Manuel Flores
SomerCor
AJ Goehle
Luci Creative
Piyush Goel
Beyond Key
Teira Gunlock
First Stop Health
Jason Hahn
NRC Health
Antoinette Hardy-Waller
The Leverage Network Inc.
Melvin Henley
PAC Leaders Construction LLC
Rodney Herenton
Channing Capital Management, LLC
William Himmelstein
Tenant Advisory Group LLC
Erin Janecyk
Janecyk Construction Co., Inc.
Blake-Anthony Johnson
Chicago Sinfonietta
Laura Kaleinikovas
Tower Communications Expert, LLC
Sherrif Karamat
PCMA and CEMA
Mike Kerley
United Door and Dock
Valarie King-Bailey
OnShore Technology Group, Inc.
Kelly Lazuka
Fullerton
Jacquelyn Lemon
NewRoot Learning Institute
ReJena “Jeni” Lyon
Hampton, Lenzini and Renwick, Inc.
Ignacio Macias
CECOP USA
Courtland Madock
Brightspeed
Azizi Marshall
Center for Creative Arts Therapy
Mindy Massey
Anthropologie
Brian McNally
McNally’s Heating and Cooling
Molly McShane
The McShane Companies
Michael Mete
PSM Partners, LLC
David Metzner
B&G Sales, Inc.
Arthur Zayas Miller
MZI Group Inc.
Mike Moreno
Moreno's Liquors/Osito's Tap/ MM Imports
Jeffery Mowery
Mowery & Schoenfeld, LLC
Robert Mueller
RIM logistics
Jason Newton
Stellar Recognition, Inc.
Dia Nichols
Advocate Health Care
Scott Nodolf
Miller Tanner Associates
Amy Olson
Rose Pallet
Bob Oros
Hightower Advisors
Nick Parfitt
Stern Pinball, Inc.
Nancy Paridy
Shirley Ryan AbilityLab
Paul Pavia
Commercial Tire Services
Kristen Prinz
The Prinz Law Firm, P.C.
Luis Puig
ALL Construction Group
John Puisis
COUR Pharmaceuticals
Delphine Rankin
One Family Illinois
Sara Ray Stoelinga
Easterseals Serving Chicagoland & Greater Rockford
Bobby Reddy, Jr.
Prenosis
Paul Reitz
Titan International
Harold Rice
CEDA (Community & Economic Development Association)
Terika Richardson
CommonSpirit Health
Nicole Robinson
YWCA of Metro Chicago
Jean Rollo
LAUNCH Technical Workforce Solutions, LLC
T.J. Rubin
Fulton Grace Realty
Deanna Salo
CRAY, KAISER LTD.
David Sanders
City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College
Craig Sherwood
CyberSearch, Ltd.
John Signa
E78 Partners
Robiar Smith
R.B. Pest Solutions
Stephen Smith
NOCD
Nate Spang
Vantedge Medical
Laura Ann Spencer
Perma-Seal Basement Systems
Anthony Standifer
mSEED group
Michelle Steinberg
Sepire LLC
Michael Stevens
Liviniti
Tyronne Stoudemire
Hyatt Hotels Corporation
Zara Summers
LanzaTech
Michael Sutton
Infrastructure Engineering Inc.
Kara Teeple
Lawrence Hall
Frank Tortorella Jr.
TAFCO CORPORATION
Rahul Wahi
LLT Group
Ben Weiss
CoinFlip
Aaron Wiegel
Wiegel
John Williamson
Songfinch
Edward Woodford
Zero Hash
About Titan 100
The Titan 100 is a national program that recognizes the top 100 CEOs and C-level executives in a region. Representing both the private and public sector, these Titans of Industry demonstrate exceptional leadership, vision, passion, and influence in their field. The Titan 100 are recognized at an annual awards event, published in the Titan 100 book, and given the opportunity to build relationships with their fellow Titans by connecting multiple times throughout the year. Titans must be nominated and selected annually with the pinnacle achievement of being recognized as an elite Hall of Fame honoree in their third year. The Titan 100 is one of the fastest-growing, most powerful communities of executives across the nation. Learn more at www.titan100.biz.
About Wipfli LLP
With more than 56,000 clients and approximately 3,200 associates, Wipfli ranks among the largest accounting and advisory firms in the nation. We bring integrated solutions to help our clients turn data into insights, optimize workflows, increase margins, and transform through digital innovation.
