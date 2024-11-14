2025 CHI Titan 100 Billboard Titan 100 Black Logo Titan 100 Black Logo Transparent Shield

Announcing the honorees of the 2025 Chicago Titan 100 - The area’s top CEOs & C-Level Executives - 100 Titans of Industry

Chicago’s Titan's redefine business with vision & purpose, setting standards for growth, innovation, & impact. These leaders inspire transformation, uplift communities, & drive meaningful change.” — Jamie Zawmon, President of Titan CEO

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce the 2025 Chicago Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Chicago’s Top 100 CEOs & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry, demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively, the 2025 Chicago Titan 100 honorees oversee companies generating more than $70 billion in combined revenues, with an average revenue per company of $100 million and a workforce of over 439,000 employees. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on February 20, 2025, and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.

“Chicago’s Titan 100 are redefining business with vision and purpose, setting new standards for growth, innovation, and impact. These trailblazing leaders inspire transformation across industries, uplift communities, and drive meaningful change. We proudly celebrate their legacy of excellence and unwavering commitment to shaping a brighter future for all,” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

This year’s Titan 100 embodies the true diversity of Chicago’s business landscape representing, manufacturing, construction, healthcare, financial services, information technology, and non-profit sectors, among others.

The annual Titan 100 awards celebration on February 20, 2025, will be held at the Aon Grand Ballroom at Navy Pier. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry and their guests for an evening unlike anything that exists in the Chicago business community.

“On behalf of the partners and associates at Wipfli, we congratulate the 2025 Chicago Titan 100 honorees. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance both in Chicago and abroad. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved,” says Gary Shutan, Partner at Wipfli.

Silky Abbott

CANE’D

Garry Abraham

Screw Conveyor Corporation

Bobby Achettu

Sikich

Eduardo Arabu

The National Hispanic Corporate Council

Ken Arlen

Arlen Music Productions

Kayce Ataiyero

The Joyce Foundation

Elise Awwad

DeVry University

Bobby Bacci

Prominence Advisors

Mark Bernhard

Bernhard Woodwork Ltd.

Joel Boomsma

Dutch Farms

Mike Briggs

Little Friends, Inc.

Brent Brodeski

Savant Wealth Management

Dr. Kathleen St. Louis Caliento

Cara Collective

Gyasi Chisley

PNC Bank

Essam Choudhary

Perimeter Security Solutions

Joe Chura

Go Brewing

Joellyn Cicciarelli

Loyola Press

Melissa Clark

Primera Engineers, Ltd.

Stephanie Coleman

City of Chicago

Kevin Considine

Lake County Partners

Shannon Coomes

Hill Fire Protection

Aaron Dallek

MD Metals and Dmaterial

Amy DeLaney

DDV Law, Ltd.

Rushil Desai

Aetna Better Health of Illinois

Aarti Dhupelia

City Colleges of Chicago

Jaime di Paulo

Illinois Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Laura Diaz

Primary Staffing Inc.

William Downey

Arlington Structural Steel

Dima Elissa

VisMed-3D

Manuel Flores

SomerCor

AJ Goehle

Luci Creative

Piyush Goel

Beyond Key

Teira Gunlock

First Stop Health

Jason Hahn

NRC Health

Antoinette Hardy-Waller

The Leverage Network Inc.

Melvin Henley

PAC Leaders Construction LLC

Rodney Herenton

Channing Capital Management, LLC

William Himmelstein

Tenant Advisory Group LLC

Erin Janecyk

Janecyk Construction Co., Inc.

Blake-Anthony Johnson

Chicago Sinfonietta

Laura Kaleinikovas

Tower Communications Expert, LLC

Sherrif Karamat

PCMA and CEMA

Mike Kerley

United Door and Dock

Valarie King-Bailey

OnShore Technology Group, Inc.

Kelly Lazuka

Fullerton

Jacquelyn Lemon

NewRoot Learning Institute

ReJena “Jeni” Lyon

Hampton, Lenzini and Renwick, Inc.

Ignacio Macias

CECOP USA

Courtland Madock

Brightspeed

Azizi Marshall

Center for Creative Arts Therapy

Mindy Massey

Anthropologie

Brian McNally

McNally’s Heating and Cooling

Molly McShane

The McShane Companies

Michael Mete

PSM Partners, LLC

David Metzner

B&G Sales, Inc.

Arthur Zayas Miller

MZI Group Inc.

Mike Moreno

Moreno's Liquors/Osito's Tap/ MM Imports

Jeffery Mowery

Mowery & Schoenfeld, LLC

Robert Mueller

RIM logistics

Jason Newton

Stellar Recognition, Inc.

Dia Nichols

Advocate Health Care

Scott Nodolf

Miller Tanner Associates

Amy Olson

Rose Pallet

Bob Oros

Hightower Advisors

Nick Parfitt

Stern Pinball, Inc.

Nancy Paridy

Shirley Ryan AbilityLab

Paul Pavia

Commercial Tire Services

Kristen Prinz

The Prinz Law Firm, P.C.

Luis Puig

ALL Construction Group

John Puisis

COUR Pharmaceuticals

Delphine Rankin

One Family Illinois

Sara Ray Stoelinga

Easterseals Serving Chicagoland & Greater Rockford

Bobby Reddy, Jr.

Prenosis

Paul Reitz

Titan International

Harold Rice

CEDA (Community & Economic Development Association)

Terika Richardson

CommonSpirit Health

Nicole Robinson

YWCA of Metro Chicago

Jean Rollo

LAUNCH Technical Workforce Solutions, LLC

T.J. Rubin

Fulton Grace Realty

Deanna Salo

CRAY, KAISER LTD.

David Sanders

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College

Craig Sherwood

CyberSearch, Ltd.

John Signa

E78 Partners

Robiar Smith

R.B. Pest Solutions

Stephen Smith

NOCD

Nate Spang

Vantedge Medical

Laura Ann Spencer

Perma-Seal Basement Systems

Anthony Standifer

mSEED group

Michelle Steinberg

Sepire LLC

Michael Stevens

Liviniti

Tyronne Stoudemire

Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Zara Summers

LanzaTech

Michael Sutton

Infrastructure Engineering Inc.

Kara Teeple

Lawrence Hall

Frank Tortorella Jr.

TAFCO CORPORATION

Rahul Wahi

LLT Group

Ben Weiss

CoinFlip

Aaron Wiegel

Wiegel

John Williamson

Songfinch

Edward Woodford

Zero Hash

About Titan 100

The Titan 100 is a national program that recognizes the top 100 CEOs and C-level executives in a region. Representing both the private and public sector, these Titans of Industry demonstrate exceptional leadership, vision, passion, and influence in their field. The Titan 100 are recognized at an annual awards event, published in the Titan 100 book, and given the opportunity to build relationships with their fellow Titans by connecting multiple times throughout the year. Titans must be nominated and selected annually with the pinnacle achievement of being recognized as an elite Hall of Fame honoree in their third year. The Titan 100 is one of the fastest-growing, most powerful communities of executives across the nation. Learn more at www.titan100.biz.

About Wipfli LLP

With more than 56,000 clients and approximately 3,200 associates, Wipfli ranks among the largest accounting and advisory firms in the nation. We bring integrated solutions to help our clients turn data into insights, optimize workflows, increase margins, and transform through digital innovation.

