Kate’s Real Food Brings Back Dark Chocolate Mint Energy Bar for the Holidays Kate's Real Food

Bringing back the Dark Chocolate Mint Energy Bar is just one way Kate’s continues to celebrate the joy of eating better while staying energized.” — Brittany Thaler, EVP of Marketing at Kate’s Real Food.

JACKSON, WY, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kate’s Real Food, known for its organic and wholesome snack bars, is bringing back the Dark Chocolate Mint Energy Bar for the holiday season. Available beginning December 9, the bar is a great way to fuel adventures, whether hitting the trails, tackling holiday to-do lists, or in need of a tasty, energizing snack during seasonal festivities.Blending the refreshing coolness of peppermint with rich chocolate, the Dark Chocolate Mint Energy Bar delivers a burst of holiday flavors. This holiday favorite is packed with organic oats and other real-food ingredients, delivering the clean energy and sustained nutrition that Kate’s Real Food is known for - without the artificial additives or preservatives.“Kate’s Real Food is known for making simple, tasty energy bars that provide energy the right way - using real, organic ingredients that support an active lifestyle,” said Brittany Thaler, EVP of Marketing at Kate’s Real Food. “Bringing back the Dark Chocolate Mint Energy Bar is just one way Kate’s continues to celebrate the joy of eating better while staying energized.”Dark Chocolate Mint Energy Bar Features:1) Made with Organic Ingredients: Crafted from organic oats and other real food ingredients.2) Refreshing Peppermint Flavor: A cool mint taste balanced with rich chocolate.3) Sweetened with True Source Certified Honey: No artificial or processed sugars.4) Fuel for Active Lifestyles: Provides a clean, balanced energy boost for outdoor enthusiasts and busy holiday-goers.5) Gluten-Free and Non-GMO: A wholesome, nutritious snack for those with dietary preferences.The Dark Chocolate Mint Energy Bar will be available beginning December 9, 2024 on the Kate’s Real Food website. Fans can get a special 20% off the new holiday variety between 12/9–12/13.For more information, visit KatesRealFood.com . To find a retail store near you, visit the Kate's Real Food store locator HERE

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.