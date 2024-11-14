HomeWAV Drives Industry Innovation with Commitment to Safe, Connected Facilities and Communities
At HomeWAV, we don’t just meet industry standards—we set new ones. Through advanced technology and a culture rooted in accountability, we continually redefine what’s possible in our field. ”ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HomeWAV, the leader in providing simple, secure inmate communication solutions, announced its ongoing commitment to reinvesting in its products and technology to enhance safety, support, and connectivity for correctional facilities and communities across the country. Driven by a mission to keep facilities safe and communities connected, HomeWAV continually reinvests in advanced technology and software upgrades, ensuring its communication platforms remain state-of-the-art, safeguarded, and reliable.
— HomeWAV CEO Morteza Sahebkar
HomeWAV stands out in the correctional technology industry through its dedication to delivering innovative, user-centered solutions. The company prioritizes routine software updates, designed not only to keep systems secure but also to introduce meaningful features that enhance the user experience for both facilities and loved ones connecting with incarcerated individuals. By ensuring platforms remain smoother, faster, and user-friendly, this continuous improvement reflects HomeWAV’s focus on staying at the forefront of technology while driving positive change across the inmate communications landscape.
"At HomeWAV, we don’t just meet industry standards—we set new ones,” said HomeWAV CEO Morteza Sahebkar. “Through advanced technology and a culture rooted in accountability, we continually redefine what’s possible in our field. Our goal is to deliver a platform that’s not only secure and efficient but one that evolves with each update and feature. Every improvement we make is a testament to our commitment to quality and a service we’re proud to stand behind.”
HomeWAV’s investment in its software and support infrastructure also reflects a deep commitment to user experience and accessibility. The company provides extensive resources and support to facilities and visitors, helping them navigate the platform with ease and confidence. Whether through quick, efficient facility service under one hour, 365-day customer support, personalized facility admin training, or customized solutions that fulfill specific facility needs, HomeWAV’s team is dedicated to building strong, lasting connections by providing authentic, trustworthy service backed by years of experience.
Through these efforts, HomeWAV reaffirms its mission to create safer facilities while keeping communities connected. As an industry leader, HomeWAV continues to set new standards for product, technology, service, and support, helping to shape a better future for the corrections industry.
About HomeWAV
Founded in 2011, HomeWAV LLC has remained the industry leader in providing simple, secure inmate communication and technology solutions to correctional facilities across the country. Headquartered in St. Louis, MO, our all-in-one patented platform is the first of its kind to satisfy the growing demands in the correctional industry. Through our organizational pillars of Integrity, Innovation, and Impact, we are disrupting the industry standard by leading with fairness and developing transformative technology while keeping facilities safe and communities connected. For more information, visit HomeWAV at www.homewav.com and on LinkedIn and Facebook.
