HomeWAV Expands Services, Solidifies Partnerships in Southeast Territory

Inmate communications company now serving 28 direct partner facilities across Florida, Georgia, MississippiST. LOUIS, MO, USA, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HomeWAV, the leader in providing simple, secure inmate communication solutions, proudly announces significant growth and new partnerships within the Southeast territory, particularly in states such as Florida, Georgia, and Mississippi.
With a commitment to transforming communication services for incarcerated individuals and their loved ones, HomeWAV has established key partnerships with correctional facilities throughout the region, recently completing facility activations for Baker County and Sumter County in Florida, Emanuel County and Johnson County in Georgia, and Yaloshuba County in Mississippi. These new partnerships signify HomeWAV's dedication to providing innovative and secure communication solutions that facilitate meaningful connections between inmates and their families and friends.
"We are thrilled to announce our expanding presence and partnerships within the Southeast territory," said Drew Willy, Director of Strategic Accounts at HomeWAV. "We believe that maintaining connections with loved ones is essential for the rehabilitation and well-being of incarcerated individuals. Our continued growth in states like Florida, Georgia, and Mississippi reflects our commitment to enhancing communication opportunities for inmates, their loved ones, and communities across the country."
Through its state-of-the-art technology and user-friendly platform, HomeWAV enables incarcerated individuals to communicate with their loved ones through its video calling, voice calling, and messaging suite. In addition to these communication services, HomeWAV’s all-in-one platform also integrates investigative tools, mail scanning, forms, law library, educational and entertainment resources, and provides on-site technicians who deliver quality service and support.
"We are dedicated to providing correctional facilities with cutting-edge communication solutions that prioritize security, reliability, and ease of use," added Willy. "Our new partnerships in Florida, Georgia, and Mississippi exemplify our dedication to keeping facilities safe and communities connected.”
Serving over 28 direct partner facilities within Florida, Georgia, and Mississippi, HomeWAV remains committed to driving innovation and fostering meaningful connections for incarcerated individuals and their families across the Southeast territory and beyond.
About HomeWAV
Founded in 2011, HomeWAV LLC has remained the industry leader in providing simple, secure inmate communication and technology solutions to correctional facilities across the country. Headquartered in St. Louis, MO, our all-in-one patented platform is the first of its kind to satisfy the growing demands in the correctional industry. Through our organizational pillars of Integrity, Innovation, and Impact, we are disrupting the industry standard by leading with fairness and developing transformative technology while keeping facilities safe and communities connected. For more information, visit HomeWAV at www.homewav.com and on LinkedIn and Facebook.
