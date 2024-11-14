FREDsense mobilizes industry’s first PFAS field test kit providing lab-grade results in hours versus weeks

Finally, an on-site solution to answer the question, “How Clean is Clean?” for AFFF-impacted projects.

CALGARY, AB, CANADA, November 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, FREDsense Technologies (FREDsense), announced the successful use of their FRED-PFAS™, the industry’s first PFAS portable test kit, at a busy U.S. airport that was optimizing the removal of PFAS-contaminated aqueous film forming foam (AFFF) from fire trucks.Working with environmental remediation leader TRS Group (TRS) , FRED-PFAS was brought on site and quickly revealed valuable data that could be used for TRS to meet their contractual obligations. This directly correlated with traditional off-site lab sample analysis done in parallel and enabled a potential reduction in project completion time, minimized back-up fire truck rental costs, and decreased airport downtime.“The FRED-PFAS system gives our operators another tool to use in the field, which leads to faster decision making and improved workflow,” explained TRS Group PerfluorAd Operations Manager, Greg Knight. “The detection kit helps our team quickly determine if additional steps are necessary and avoids unnecessary work.”FREDsense CEO and Co-Founder, David Lloyd added, “Since announcing the FRED-PFAS product last year, we’ve been working with partners such as TRS to test and validate PFAS data sets in various applications including AFFF contaminated samples. Our collaboration represents the culmination of efforts to validate the exceptional capabilities of FRED-PFAS. This advanced technology provides robust, highly sensitive detection of multiple regulatory forms of PFAS, delivering lab-quality results in just hours—dramatically faster than the weeks required by traditional methods. Without a field-deployable PFAS screening-based solution like this, field consultants and operators lack the data necessary to make informed decisions, slowing processes and projects.”For this particular airport project, TRS was tasked with cleaning aircraft rescue and firefighting (ARFF) vehicles and equipment which use a specialized rinsing agent to remove the PFAS-laden AFFF. Prior to incorporating FRED-PFAS on site, TRS relied on third-party laboratories to validate its patented cleaning process, which required sending collected samples off site and waiting weeks for the results. Once FRED-PFAS was incorporated to provide same-day measurements of PFAS levels at the equipment outlet after each rinse, TRS could immediately assess the effectiveness of rinse cycles and the PFAS levels in rinse water.“Optimized AFFF changeout and ensuring pipes and trucks are PFAS-free is just one application for FRED-PFAS. However, its portable, scalable, and customizable nature also makes it ideal for same-day full remediation site characterization and instantaneous water treatment technology performance measurement and optimization,” said Lloyd. “Knowing the massive scale of the PFAS contamination problem and the urgency required to mitigate it, we’re focused on delivering the fastest PFAS sample analysis both in the lab and field.”Technical data and details on this project can be found in the full airport case study ***About FREDsense TechnologiesFREDsense is the fastest provider of PFAS sample analysis in the lab and field. It helps developers, operators, and consultants across the globe to expand screening programs, optimize destruction and remediation efforts, and accelerate PFAS mitigation efforts. FREDsense applies its decades’ worth of innovative rapid test development for hard-to-detect compounds and parameters. Using biology-inspired technologies, they quickly and affordably enable organizations to understand exactly what’s in their water. To learn how PFAS sample analysis is faster with FREDsense, please visit www.fredsense.com ###Media Contact:Melanie McClareFREDsense Technologies Inc.(403) 869-6799melanie@fredsense.com

