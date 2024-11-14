Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi and MEC Tasneem Motara visit a site of alternative sanitation system implemented by Gauteng Human Settlements Department, 15 Nov

Minister Kubayi together with MEC Motara to visit a site of alternative sanitation system implemented by Gauteng Human Settlements Department

Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, together with Gauteng Member of the Executive Council (MEC) for Human Settlements Tasneem Motara, will visit the site of the revolutionary alternative sanitation system implemented by the Gauteng Department of Human Settlements in Soul City informal settlements on Gauteng's West Rand.

This ground-breaking initiative addresses critical community challenges, including improved public health, environmental sustainability, and equitable access to sanitation services.

Minister Kubayi’s visit to the system highlight the importance of this initiative and demonstrates government’s commitment to addressing sanitation challenges that are crucial in Human Settlements provision.

Media details:

Date: Friday, 15 November 2024

Time: 14h00

Venue: Soul City Informal Settlements, Mogale City, Gauteng's West Rand

For media enquiries, contact:

MEC’s Office

Gift Sebastian Langa - Spokesperson to the MEC at Gift.Langa@Gauteng.gov.za or

Luzuko Pongoma at Luzuko.Pongoma@gauteng.gov.za or 0795019977

Or

The Minister’s Office

Terrence Manase – Spokesperson to the Minister at Terrence.manase@dhs.gov.za or 082 338 6707

#GovZAupdates #GovZAservicedelivery