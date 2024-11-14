Deputy President Paul Mashatile delivers keynote Knysna Regional 2024 Investment Conference, 15 Nov

Deputy President Mashatile to address the Knysna Regional 2024 Investment Conference, Western Cape Province

Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile will on Friday, 15 November 2024, attend and deliver the keynote address at the Knysna Regional 2024 Investment Conference, scheduled to take place at the Knysna Premier Hotel Conference Centre, Garden Route District Municipality, in the Western Cape Province.

The Knysna Regional 2024 Investment Conference is organised through partnership between Government, the private sector as well as the civil society, under the theme: “Investments through Skills and Capacity building in the broader region”.

This initiative, led by partners that include the Greater Knysna Business Chamber, the Garden Route District Municipality, Yona-Yethu initiative, and the Knysna Local Municipality, is aimed at promoting Knysna as an attractive investment destination in the Western Cape and South Africa at large.

The Conference will be attended by delegates from various industries in Tourism, Telecoms, Logistics, Finance, Food and Beverage sectors, amongst others, and will focus on areas such as:

• Economic Development and Opportunities for Small, Medium and Micro Enterprises (SMME’s), a critical force in addressing economic challenges such as poverty and unemployment;

• Investment promotion aimed at attracting both domestic and foreign direct investment vital for stimulating the local economy;

• Skills Development and Training;

• Meaningful networking and collaboration opportunities to support SMME growth and investment initiatives; and,

• Highlighting investment in key economic sectors promoting sustainable development and addressing critical economic drivers.

Government continues to champion partnership with the private sector, labour and civil society in tackling some of the most immediate challenges facing the South African economy.

In this regard, Deputy President Mashatile will, amongst other government-led investment drives, update the Conference, on a Government-wide initiative known as Operation Vulindlela, a joint initiative led by the Presidency and National Treasury to accelerate the implementation of structural reforms and support for economic recovery.

Through this initiative, Government aims to modernise and transform network and infrastructure industries, including electricity, water, transport and digital communications to improve the living conditions of the people.

Deputy President Mashatile will be accompanied by the Deputy Minister of Higher Education, Dr Mimmy Gondwe; Deputy Minister of Finance, Mr Ashor Sarupen; Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Mr Narend Singh; Executive Mayor, Garden Route District Municipality, Ald. Andrew Stroebel; as well as the Executive Mayor, Knysna Local Municipality, Cllr Aubrey Ndoda Tsengwa.

Media Programme

Knysna Regional Investment Conference

Date: Friday,15 November 2024

Venue: Knysna Premier Hotel

Opening and welcoming of guests by the Executive Mayor of Knysna Local Municipality, Cllr Aubrey Ndoda Tsengwa:

Time: 08h00

Panel Discussion: "Promotion of GRDM and Knysna as an investment destination”:

Time: 09h30

How to navigate through the challenging economic times whilst focusing and remaining steadfast on the collective Local Municipality mandate: ensuring accountable, economical, efficient, equitable, and sustainable management of the Region by the Deputy Minister of Finance, Mr Ashor Sarupen:

Time: 10h30

Panel Discussion: “Introduction of Business Projects in Southern Cape":

Time: 11h40

Occupational programmes that Service SETA supports, fund opportunities, and thoughts on how the Skills Centre change lives of people in Knysna by the Deputy Minister of Higher Education, Dr Mimmy Gondwe:

Time: 13h10

Keynote Address by His Excellency, Mr Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile,

Deputy President of the Republic of South Africa:

Time: 15h20

Media Interviews and Photo Opportunity:

Time:16h30

For more information and accreditation please contact Mr Sam Bopape (The Presidency) on 082 318 5251 or Ms Nwabisa Pondoyi (Knysna Local Municipality) on 060 998 7085.

Media enquiries: Mr Keith Khoza, Acting Spokesperson to the Deputy President on 066 195 8840

