Ten Individuals from Peoples Gas Receive MEA Awards for Helping People in Need

MEA presents nine employees of WEC Energy Group – Peoples Gas with Life Sustaining Awards and presents one other employee with the Meritorious Service Award.

The award recipients embody positive values and qualities that make valuable contributions to society.” — John Gann, MEA

BLOOMINGTON, MN, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- MEA Energy Association (MEA) is honored to present Cesar Sandovel, Justin Harris, Danny Torres, Eduardo Garcia, Earl Micks, Qiante Powell, Antwan Mahomes, Ernie Crafton, and Dan Bran-Fonseca of WEC Energy Group – Peoples Gas, with Life Sustaining Awards. All were nominated by Ernie Crafton, contractor manager for Peoples Gas.Sandoval, a utility worker, discovered an unconscious resident, he promptly administered CPR as he is a trained individual with prior experience from his military background. Sandoval instructed the landlord to contact emergency services and continued to perform chest compressions until paramedics arrived on the scene. Fortunately, his quick response played a vital role in stabilizing the individual, ultimately leading to a positive outcome.Harris, safety consultant; Torres, operations supervisor; Garcia, operations specialist II; Micks, general supervisor; Powell, operations supervisor; Mahomes, senior operations supervisor; Crafton, contractor manager; and Bran-Fonseca, general supervisor; worked together to keep a fellow employee alive during a cardiac episode. During the Central Shop Weekly Safety Meeting, a medical emergency occurred as one of the employees experienced a cardiac episode and fell unconscious. Approximately 30 participants from Central Shop and supporting departments were present at the time.The team responded swiftly to the emergency situation. A CPR-certified employee immediately initiated life-saving techniques, while another called 911 to alert first responders. Additional employees rushed to direct the ambulance through the gate, manually holding it open to expedite entry to the facility. Inside, a group of trained individuals took turns performing CPR, while another retrieved an AED to assist in reviving the unconscious employee. Colleagues cleared the room and ensured easy access for first responders.Dominique Westbrook, utility worker, was recognized with a Meritorious Service Award for assisting car accident victims.“The award recipients embody positive values and qualities that make valuable contributions to society,” said John Gann, membership and marketing sr. vice president of MEA. “Their actions are a reflection of their character and the professional development they have received as employees of Peoples Gas.”MEA Life Sustaining Awards are presented to individuals from member companies who have saved the life of another. The Meritorious Service Award is granted to recognize those who have performed actions in the service of another that are considered above and beyond. Applications for the MEA Life Sustaining and Meritorious Service Award are reviewed and approved by the Executive Committee of MEA’s Board of Directors. Read about all MEA awards at meaenergy.org/awards For questions contact John Gann, johng (at) MEAenergy (dot) org, or (651) 289-9600 x105.About MEA:MEA serves the people that deliver electricity and natural gas to homes and businesses. We were founded as a trade association over 115 years ago by distribution utilities whose vision was to improve safety and efficiency. Today, we fulfill the same purpose through education, leadership development, and industry connections. Energy delivery companies, contractors, and suppliers around the country benefit from our 55 summits, roundtables, and webinars, 400+ online technical courses, safety assessments, evaluator training, operator qualification compliance tools, and leadership courses for field personnel.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.