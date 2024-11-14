ANY.RUN Sandbox Upgrades Automated Interactive Analysis to Detonate the Latest Cyber Attacks

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANY.RUN, a provider of an interactive malware sandbox and threat intelligence solutions, announced the release of Smart Content Analysis. The new feature now enables the service to auto-detonate complex kill chains of the latest malware and phishing attacks, simplifying users’ workflows and delivering deeper threat insights.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Smart Content Analysis streamlines threat detection by identifying, extracting, and activating key malware and phishing components at each kill chain stage.

How it works:

· 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐈𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Scans uploaded samples for key elements like URLs and attachments.

· 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Extracts critical items to advance the attack, such as URLs in QR codes or phishing links modified by security tools.

· 𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬: Mimics user actions by opening URLs in browsers or executing malware payloads within archives.

𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞𝐬 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

ANY.RUN’s Smart Content Analysis can automatically detect and activate various content types along the kill chain to keep the attack moving, including:

· 𝐔𝐑𝐋𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐐𝐑 𝐂𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐬: Extracts and opens URLs embedded in QR codes often used in phishing and malware campaigns.

· 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐤𝐬: Unwraps security-modified links, reaching and detonating the original malicious URL.

· 𝐌𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢-𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐬: Follows complex redirect chains to reach hidden, final destinations.

· 𝐄𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐀𝐭𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: Identifies and executes malware within attachments and their contents.

· 𝐏𝐚𝐲𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬: Handles bundled payloads within ZIP, RAR, and other archive formats, ensuring full threat detection.

This expanded capability helps ANY.RUN automate threat analysis across diverse attack vectors.

To learn more details and see use cases for upgraded Automated Interactivity visit ANY.RUN’s blog.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐍𝐘.𝐑𝐔𝐍

ANY.RUN serves over 500,000 cybersecurity professionals globally, offering an interactive platform for malware analysis targeting Windows and Linux environments. With advanced threat intelligence tools such as TI Lookup, YARA Search, and Feeds, ANY.RUN enhances incident response and provides analysts with essential data to counter cyber threats effectively.

