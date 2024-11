ANY.RUN Sandbox Upgrades Automated Interactive Analysis to Detonate the Latest Cyber Attacks

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANY.RUN, a provider of an interactive malware sandbox and threat intelligence solutions, announced the release of Smart Content Analysis. The new feature now enables the service to auto-detonate complex kill chains of the latest malware and phishing attacks, simplifying usersโ€™ workflows and delivering deeper threat insights.

๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐’๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ญ ๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ

Smart Content Analysis streamlines threat detection by identifying, extracting, and activating key malware and phishing components at each kill chain stage.

How it works:

ยท ๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ˆ๐๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐Ÿ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง: Scans uploaded samples for key elements like URLs and attachments.

ยท ๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐„๐ฑ๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง: Extracts critical items to advance the attack, such as URLs in QR codes or phishing links modified by security tools.

ยท ๐’๐ข๐ฆ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐”๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ: Mimics user actions by opening URLs in browsers or executing malware payloads within archives.

๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž๐ฌ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ญ๐จ๐ง๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐›๐ฒ ๐’๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ญ ๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ

ANY.RUNโ€™s Smart Content Analysis can automatically detect and activate various content types along the kill chain to keep the attack moving, including:

ยท ๐”๐‘๐‹๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐๐‘ ๐‚๐จ๐๐ž๐ฌ: Extracts and opens URLs embedded in QR codes often used in phishing and malware campaigns.

ยท ๐Œ๐จ๐๐ข๐Ÿ๐ข๐ž๐ ๐‹๐ข๐ง๐ค๐ฌ: Unwraps security-modified links, reaching and detonating the original malicious URL.

ยท ๐Œ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ญ๐ข-๐’๐ญ๐š๐ ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐๐ข๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ฌ: Follows complex redirect chains to reach hidden, final destinations.

ยท ๐„๐ฆ๐š๐ข๐ฅ ๐€๐ญ๐ญ๐š๐œ๐ก๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ: Identifies and executes malware within attachments and their contents.

ยท ๐๐š๐ฒ๐ฅ๐จ๐š๐๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐€๐ซ๐œ๐ก๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ฌ: Handles bundled payloads within ZIP, RAR, and other archive formats, ensuring full threat detection.

This expanded capability helps ANY.RUN automate threat analysis across diverse attack vectors.

๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐€๐๐˜.๐‘๐”๐

ANY.RUN serves over 500,000 cybersecurity professionals globally, offering an interactive platform for malware analysis targeting Windows and Linux environments. With advanced threat intelligence tools such as TI Lookup, YARA Search, and Feeds, ANY.RUN enhances incident response and provides analysts with essential data to counter cyber threats effectively.

