ANY.RUN Unveils Power of Organizational Threat Intelligence with Data from 15,000+ Businesses

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANY.RUN, a leading provider of interactive online malware analysis solutions, has unveiled how its Threat Intelligence Lookup and TI Feeds harness data from over 15,000 organizations to deliver actionable cybersecurity insights. This feature empowers SOC teams worldwide to proactively detect and mitigate emerging threats.

This underscores ANY.RUN’s commitment to equipping businesses with cutting-edge tools to detect and combat emerging cyber threats, as detailed in a new article on its cybersecurity blog.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚

With a global community of over 500,000 security professionals, including SOC teams from 15,000 companies, ANY.RUN's Interactive Sandbox serves as a hub for analyzing suspicious links and files related to the latest cyberattacks. This collective effort enables the extraction of Indicators of Compromise (IOCs), Indicators of Behavior (IOBs), of Attack (IOAs), and Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures (TTPs) from analyzed samples, enriching ANY.RUN's Threat Intelligence solutions with:

● 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚: Submissions from actual attacks provide unique insights not available from other sources.

● 𝐔𝐩-𝐭𝐨-𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Data reflects recent or ongoing cyberattacks, including active campaigns and emerging malware.

● 𝐀𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞: Contributions from proactive threat hunting and incident response efforts help predict and prevent future attacks.

By integrating this community-powered intelligence, organizations can:

● 𝐐𝐮𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐥𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐭𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐬: Minimize operational disruptions and potential damages.

● 𝐄𝐧𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐒𝐎𝐂 𝐄𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲: Equip teams with current, relevant data for proactive defense strategies.

● 𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐌𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐠𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐞: Reduce the financial and reputational costs associated with security incidents.

By tapping into the collective intelligence of thousands of organizations, ANY.RUN reaches a new level of visibility into the threat landscape. This isn’t just data—it’s a game-changer that helps customers protect their operations, reputation, and finance.

ANY.RUN invites security teams and business leaders to explore the full article and learn more about its analytics solutions.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐍𝐘.𝐑𝐔𝐍

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Dubai, UAE, ANY.RUN is a pioneer in cloud-based malware analysis and threat intelligence. Its Interactive Sandbox, TI Lookup and Feeds empower SOC teams, researchers, and enterprises to analyze and respond to threats targeting Windows, Linux, and Android systems. With a community of over 500,000 users and a database of millions of IOCs updated daily, ANY.RUN is a trusted partner in global cybersecurity.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.