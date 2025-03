ANY.RUN Unveils Power of Organizational Threat Intelligence with Data from 15,000+ Businesses

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANY.RUN, a leading provider of interactive online malware analysis solutions, has unveiled how its Threat Intelligence Lookup and TI Feeds harness data from over 15,000 organizations to deliver actionable cybersecurity insights. This feature empowers SOC teams worldwide to proactively detect and mitigate emerging threats.

This underscores ANY.RUNโ€™s commitment to equipping businesses with cutting-edge tools to detect and combat emerging cyber threats, as detailed in a new article on its cybersecurity blog.

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐’๐จ๐ฎ๐ซ๐œ๐ž ๐š๐ง๐ ๐๐ž๐ง๐ž๐Ÿ๐ข๐ญ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ƒ๐š๐ญ๐š

With a global community of over 500,000 security professionals, including SOC teams from 15,000 companies, ANY.RUN's Interactive Sandbox serves as a hub for analyzing suspicious links and files related to the latest cyberattacks. This collective effort enables the extraction of Indicators of Compromise (IOCs), Indicators of Behavior (IOBs), of Attack (IOAs), and Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures (TTPs) from analyzed samples, enriching ANY.RUN's Threat Intelligence solutions with:

โ— ๐‘๐ž๐š๐ฅ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐„๐ฑ๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐ƒ๐š๐ญ๐š: Submissions from actual attacks provide unique insights not available from other sources.

โ— ๐”๐ฉ-๐ญ๐จ-๐ƒ๐š๐ญ๐ž ๐ˆ๐ง๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ฆ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง: Data reflects recent or ongoing cyberattacks, including active campaigns and emerging malware.

โ— ๐€๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐›๐ฅ๐ž ๐ˆ๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐ ๐ž๐ง๐œ๐ž: Contributions from proactive threat hunting and incident response efforts help predict and prevent future attacks.

By integrating this community-powered intelligence, organizations can:

โ— ๐๐ฎ๐ข๐œ๐ค๐ฅ๐ฒ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ญ๐ž๐œ๐ญ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐๐ซ๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐€๐ญ๐ญ๐š๐œ๐ค๐ฌ: Minimize operational disruptions and potential damages.

โ— ๐„๐ง๐ก๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž ๐’๐Ž๐‚ ๐„๐Ÿ๐Ÿ๐ข๐œ๐ข๐ž๐ง๐œ๐ฒ: Equip teams with current, relevant data for proactive defense strategies.

โ— ๐๐จ๐จ๐ฌ๐ญ ๐Œ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐š๐ง๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ฉ๐จ๐ง๐ฌ๐ž: Reduce the financial and reputational costs associated with security incidents.

By tapping into the collective intelligence of thousands of organizations, ANY.RUN reaches a new level of visibility into the threat landscape. This isnโ€™t just dataโ€”itโ€™s a game-changer that helps customers protect their operations, reputation, and finance.

ANY.RUN invites security teams and business leaders to explore the full article and learn more about its analytics solutions.

๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐€๐๐˜.๐‘๐”๐

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Dubai, UAE, ANY.RUN is a pioneer in cloud-based malware analysis and threat intelligence. Its Interactive Sandbox, TI Lookup and Feeds empower SOC teams, researchers, and enterprises to analyze and respond to threats targeting Windows, Linux, and Android systems. With a community of over 500,000 users and a database of millions of IOCs updated daily, ANY.RUN is a trusted partner in global cybersecurity.

