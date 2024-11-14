Latex Surgical Glove Market estimated to reach US$1,818.700 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.25%

The latex surgical glove market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.25% from US$1,561.911 million in 2025 to US$1,818.700 million by 2030.

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, November 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the latex surgical glove market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.25% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$1,818.700 million by 2030.Latex surgical gloves are a type of protective glove, that are used by medical professionals during various surgical procedures. These gloves are made using natural rubber and ensure protection from germs transferred from the patients to the professionals, and vice-versa. Latex surgical gloves offer several benefits to the users, as they offer higher strength and protection as compared to other glove materials, and they also offer greater resistance to puncture and tear during the procedure. These gloves have a higher stretch capability as compared to vinyl gloves. The market demand for latex surgical demand has witnessed a significant increase with the increase in global healthcare expenditure across the globe. These latex surgical gloves are used in various types of surgical procedures.The expansion of the healthcare industry in the global market is expected to introduce new operators and producers in the latex surgical glove market . The increase in the healthcare industry will also boost the incentives and subsidies offered by the governments, for the manufacturing of healthcare equipment, like surgical gloves, pushing the latex surgical glove market forward. Ansell, the global hand and protection products manufacturer announced in July 2022, that the company's new greenfield glove manufacturing plant in India was operational, and aimed to supply surgical and life science products like latex gloves. The company also sent out its first batch of gloves from this manufacturing plant in December 2022. Similarly, in July 2022, the Singapore Economic Development Board announced that Ceriflex, stated the construction process of the world's largest polyisoprene latex pant in the nation. The latex surgical glove market by type is segmented into powdered and non-powdered. The powered category of the latex surgical glove, under the type segment, is expected to attain maximum market share. The powdered glove offers easy slide-on and off, whereas the powdered-free gloves are hard to wear. The latex powdered surgical gloves are generally preferred by professionals, as it save them time. These gloves also offer a reduction in the risk of tearing and also increase the grip as it reduces sweating. These gloves also restrict the transfer of germs and other bacteria from the patients to the medical professionals, and the same from the presenters to the patients, during the surgery.The latex surgical glove market by end-users is segmented into hospitals, medical centers, and ambulatory surgical centers. The hospitals category in the end-user segment of the latex surgical glove market is estimated to attain a greater market share. The hospitals offer various types of surgical procedures and have greater demand than the other categories in the segment. The hospital category also offers a greater volume of patient turnover than other medical centers and ambulatory surgical centers. Latex surgical gloves are used during the procedure of minor surgeries, like dental procedures, or during major surgeries.Based on geography, the latex surgical glove market is expanding significantly in the Asia Pacific region, as the region offers an increasing and developing healthcare landscape. The region offers a few of the fastest-growing economies like India, China, and South Korea. The nations like India and China are also home to more than 2.8 billion population in the globe, and the healthcare industry of the region is also developing at an increasing pace. As a part of the report, the major players operating in the latex surgical glove market that have been covered are Cardinal Health, Medline Industries, Inc., Molnlycke Health Care AB, Top Glove Corporation Bhd, Sempermed USA, Inc., Budev BV, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, Nulife, KANAM LATEX INDUSTRIES PVT LTD., RFB LATEX LTD.The market analytics report segments the latex surgical glove market as follows:• By Typeo Powderedo Non-Powdered• By End-Usero Hospitalso Medical Centerso Ambulatory Surgical Centers• By Geographyo North America• USA• Canada• Mexicoo South America• Brazil• Argentina• Otherso Europe• Germany• France• United Kingdom• Spain• Otherso Middle East and Africa• Saudi Arabia• UAE• Israel• Otherso Asia Pacific• China• India• Japan• South Korea• OthersCompanies Profiled• Cardinal Health• Medline Industries, Inc.• Molnlycke Health Care AB• Top Glove Corporation Bhd• Sempermed USA, Inc.• Budev BV• Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd• Nulife• KANAM LATEX INDUSTRIES PVT LTD.• RFB LATEX LTD

