IEEE Student Conference on Electric Machines and Systems held at UM

MACAU, November 14 - The 7th IEEE Student Conference on Electric Machines and Systems (IEEE SCEMS 2024), jointly organised by the State Key Laboratory of Internet of Things for Smart City (SKL-IOTSC) of the University of Macau (UM) and the University of Macau IEEE Student Branch Industry Applications Society Chapter, was held at UM. The conference aimed to promote academic exchange in the field of electric machines and systems, and to provide participants with opportunities for learning and collaboration.

The year’s conference was supported by Nanjing Rtunit Information Technology Co Ltd and UMTEC Limited. A total of 111 papers were received from around the world, of which 91 were accepted after rigorous peer review. Postgraduate students from 34 universities across 9 countries and regions attended the conference and presented their research findings. In addition, 5 Best Paper Awards, 5 Best Presentation Awards, and 5 Best Poster Awards were presented to students for their outstanding research.

At the opening ceremony, Yonghua Song, rector of UM and director of SKL-IOTSC; Ma Shaodan, associate director of SKL-IOTSC; Ayman M. El-Refaie, president elect of the IEEE Industry Applications Society (IEEE IAS); Chung Chi-Yung, president elect of the IEEE Power & Energy Society (IEEE PES); and Shen Jianxin, professor at Zhejiang University, delivered speeches on the legacy and mission of the IEEE SCEMS. Zhang Zhenwei, general chair of the IEEE SCEMS 2024, gave an overview of the history and development of the IEEE SCEMS.

The IEEE SCEMS 2024 featured keynote speeches, invited speeches, and a roundtable discussion The three sessions were moderated by Hui Hongxun, assistant professor at UM and honorary chair of the conference; Lao Keng Weng, assistant professor at UM; and Li Jing, professor at Hangzhou City University, respectively. Speakers in the conference included Johan Gyselinck, associate professor at the Université Libre de Bruxelles; Wong Man Chung, professor at UM; Wang Minghao, assistant professor at UM; Pierluigi Siano, professor at the University of Salerno; Li Zhigang, assistant professor at the Chinese University of Hong Kong (Shenzhen); Wang Yunchong, associate professor at Zhejiang University; Qiu Yiwei, associate researcher at Sichuan University; Chen Tao, associate professor at Southeast University; Zhang Xiangyu, researcher at Southeast University; Yan Xiaohe, associate professor at North China Electric Power University; Chen Yulin, associate research fellow at the Hainan Institute of Zhejiang University; and Hu Yishuang, lecturer at Hangzhou City University. Experts and scholars engaged in in-depth discussions on the latest research findings in power systems and renewable energy.

At the closing ceremony, Prof Hui Hongxun announced that the next conference will be held in South Korea.