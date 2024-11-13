Prime Minister's response to recent events related to threats and violence against judges
SLOVENIA, November 13 - "I condemn in the strongest terms the recent events related to attacks on the independent judiciary. Things have simply gone too far. It is unacceptable that the safety of a judge and his family is threatened so directly. This government came into office with a clear commitment to normalising society, security, democracy and the rule of law. We will do everything possible to make this commitment a reality. I call on all politicians to condemn these actions in the strongest terms and at the same time to refrain from any attacks on the rule of law. This is a line that should never be crossed if we are to remain a democratic and civilised society."
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.