Prime Minister's response to recent events related to threats and violence against judges

SLOVENIA, November 13 - "I condemn in the strongest terms the recent events related to attacks on the independent judiciary. Things have simply gone too far. It is unacceptable that the safety of a judge and his family is threatened so directly. This government came into office with a clear commitment to normalising society, security, democracy and the rule of law. We will do everything possible to make this commitment a reality. I call on all politicians to condemn these actions in the strongest terms and at the same time to refrain from any attacks on the rule of law. This is a line that should never be crossed if we are to remain a democratic and civilised society."

