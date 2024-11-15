Tokyo “SusHi” Night in New York

TOKYO, JAPAN, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s goal to make Tokyo “Innovation and Financial Hub in Asia” to support the realization of a sustainable society, we are pleased to announce Tokyo “SusHi” Night, a seminar in New York to promote the “SusHi” (Sustainable High City Tech Tokyo) initiative. This initiative aims to contribute to the growth of Japan and Asia by attracting funds, human assets, technology, and information from around the world.

This event aims to convey to U.S. startups the appeal of Tokyo as a business development destination, inviting them to expand into Tokyo, collaborating with local companies in the city. It will also provide investors and business professionals with a deeper understanding of Tokyo’s startup ecosystem, thus expanding investment opportunities. The Tokyo Metropolitan Government will continue to follow up with companies that participate in this event to support their success in Tokyo.



Details

1. Date and time

November 21, 2024 (Thursday), 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., ET

(November 22, 2024 (Friday), 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., JST)

2. Venue

Newlab (19 Morris Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11205)

3. Program

《Opening》

Manabu Miyasaka, Deputy Governor of Tokyo

《Welcoming Address》

Anne-Sophie Mahle, Director of International Partnerships, NYCEDC

《Presentation》

・Satoshi Miura, President, Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) New York

・Garrett Winther, Chief Venture Officer at Newlab

《Pitches from NY startups》

TBD

《Panel Discussion》

・Amogy Inc.

・Daiki Nakajima, Director, Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) New York

Moderator

Murat Aktihanoglu, Remarkable Ventures and ERA Co-Founder/Managing Partner

《Closing》

Tokyo Metropolitan Government

* A networking session is planned for after the presentations.

４. Supported by

・New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC)

・Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) New York

・Newlab

５. Details and Registration

Access the event site from the URL below to register.

Details of the event will be updated on the site as required.

https://www.investtokyo.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/tokyosushinight/tokyosushinightEN.html

Inquiries

Strategic Projects Promotion Section,

Strategy Promotion Division,

Office for Startup and Global Financial City Strategy

Tokyo Metropolitan Government

E-mail: S1130103@section.metro.tokyo.jp

