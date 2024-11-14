PHILIPPINES, November 14 - Press Release

November 14, 2024 PIMENTEL SA AMLC: HULIHIN AGAD ANG MGA BIGATING MONEY LAUNDERER Umapela si Senate Minority Floor Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III na palakasin ng Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) ang kanilang kakayahan sa paglaban sa malakihang operasyon ng money laundering sa bansa. Sa plenary debate sa Senado tungkol sa panukalang pambansang badyet para sa 2025, ipinahayag ni Pimentel ang kanyang pagpuna sa AMLC sa mas maliliit na kaso habang ang mas malalaking transaksyon ay nakakaligtas sa kanilang pansin. "Hindi naman ata nagrereklamo ang Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) sa level ng ating committee report, so we wish them all the best," panimula ni Pimentel. Pero pagdidiin ni Pimentel: "Do a better job, basta do a better job. Kasi kaya ko tinanong kung may nakasuhang maliit na tao, tapos yung mga malalaki na-discover na lang dahil pumutok na ang isyu. Medyo it doesn't speak well of your agency, so do a better job. Dapat yung nagpapasok ng bilyon huli agad." Ayon kay Pimentel dapat paigtingin pa o maging proactive ang AMLC sa pagsasawata sa money laundering, "Dapat ma-detect na ng system ninyo yun, whether manual or computerized. Kahit manual, dapat huli 'yun eh. That's my point," aniya pa. Suportado ni Pimentel ang dagdag na pondo para sa ahensya sabay hamon na gamitin ito nang maayos: "So challenge na lang po 'yun to do more with less, or to do more with what was given to you. We understand that you have to be assisted by some automated system or computerization." PIMENTEL TO AMLC: CATCH THE BIG FISH MONEY LAUNDERERS Senate Minority Floor Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III has called on the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) to strengthen its capabilities in combating large-scale money laundering operations in the country. During a plenary debate yesterday in the Senate regarding the proposed national budget for 2025, Pimentel criticized the AMLC for focusing on smaller cases while larger transactions evade their attention. "Hindi naman ata nagrereklamo ang Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) sa level ng ating committee report, so we wish them all the best," Pimentel began. However, Pimentel emphasized, "Do a better job, basta do a better job. Kasi dapat kung may, kaya ko tinanong kung may nakasuhang maliit na tao, tapos yung mga malalaki na-discover na lang dahil pumutok na ang isyu. Medyo it doesn't speak well of your agency, so do a better job. Dapat yung nagpapasok ng bilyon huli agad." According to Pimentel, the AMLC should intensify or take a more proactive approach in curbing money laundering. "Dapat ma-detect na ng system ninyo yun, whether manual or computerized. Kahit manual, dapat huli 'yun eh. That's my point." Pimentel supported the agency's budget increase while challenging the AMLC to make the most of it: "So challenge na lang po 'yun to do more with less, or to do more with what was given to you. We understand that you have to be assisted by some automated system or computerization."

