April 20, 2025 Gatchalian Lauds Swift Government Rescue of Trafficked OFWs in Cambodia Scam Hub Senator Win Gatchalian lauded the government's swift rescue of trafficked overseas Filipino workers recruited to work for a scam hub in Cambodia. "This would not have been possible without the quick response of the Philippine Embassy in Cambodia and the DFA. I thank them for stepping in to help our kababayans who were in a difficult situation. My office only did what was needed--to reach out and coordinate so that help could come faster," Gatchalian said. Among those rescued was Michelle Dianna Cubos Mantuano, who was initially recruited as a call center agent but was eventually forced to engage in scamming activities. Mantuano's twin sister, Michelle Angelica--being a constituent of Valenzuela--sought assistance from Gatchalian's office for her sibling's rescue. Aside from being forced to undertake scamming activities, Michelle Diana claimed those who failed to meet their quotas were subjected to physical abuse. "A strong regional collaboration is needed to combat the alarming rise of scam farms that recruit vulnerable Filipinos in desperate need of jobs and money," said Gatchalian, warning Filipinos not to fall for fake offers of high-paying jobs. Gatchalian Pinuri ang Mabilis na Pagsagip ng Gobyerno sa OFWs na Biktima ng Trafficking sa Cambodia Pinuri ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang mabilis na aksyon ng gobyerno sa pagsagip sa mga overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) na na-recruit at naging biktima ng trafficking sa isang scam farm sa Cambodia. "Hindi ito magiging posible kung wala ang agarang tugon ng Embahada ng Pilipinas sa Cambodia at ng DFA. Lubos akong nagpapasalamat sa kanila sa pagtulong sa ating mga kababayan na nasa mahirap na kalagayan. Ginawa lang ng aking opisina ang nararapat--makipag-ugnayan at tumulong para mapabilis ang pagdating ng tulong," ayon kay Gatchalian. Isa sa mga nasagip ay si Michelle Dianna Cubos Mantuano, na unang na-recruit bilang call center agent ngunit kalauna'y napilitang lumahok sa pang-i-scam ng kumpanyang pinagtrabahuhan doon. Humingi ng tulong sa opisina ni Gatchalian ang kakambal ni Michelle Dianna na si Michelle Angelica, residente ng Valenzuela, para sa pagsagip sa kanyang kapatid. Bukod sa pamimilit na sumali sa scam operations, inilahad ni Michelle Dianna na ang mga hindi nakakatugon sa itinakdang sales quota ng kumpanya ay nakakaranas ng pisikal na pananakit. "Kailangan natin ng matatag na regional cooperation upang labanan ang nakakabahalang pagdami ng mga scam farms na nagre-recruit ng mga Pilipinong desperado sa trabaho at pera," babala ni Gatchalian, kasabay ng paalala sa mga Pilipino na huwag basta-basta maniwala sa mga pekeng alok na mataas na sahod.

