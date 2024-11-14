Karger Publishers Expands Its Open Access Portfolio with New Journal for Maternal and Children’s Health

New Open Access Journal from Karger Publishers

Maternal and Children’s Health is Karger’s latest OA journal on periconceptional, perinatal, neonatal stages of pregnancy and on child development to adulthood

Launching this Open Access journal focusing on a global and interdisciplinary approach to maternal and children’s health aligns perfectly with Karger’s core mission to connect people and science.” — Christna Chap, Head of Editorial Development at Karger Publishers

FREIBURG IM BREISGAU, GERMANY, November 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Karger Publishers’ new Open Access journal Maternal and Children’s Health features original research and reviews reporting on the dynamic interplay between genes, environments, and developmental time covering the whole period from preconception to adulthood. Research grounded in multiple streams of investigation and focused on country-specific policies and interventions about health promotion and disease prevention for maternal and children’s health is of particular interest.The distinguished Editors-in-Chief are Elaine Boyle, Professor of Neonatal Medicine, University of Leicester (United Kingdom), and Gian Carlo Di Renzo, Professor of Obstetrics, Maternal Fetal Medicine and Gynecology, and Coordinator of the Reproductive and Perinatal Medicine Research Center at the University of Perugia (Italy).“Maternal and Children’s Health will address the growing demand for research on country-specific pre-pregnancy, gestation and post-pregnancy phases along with their developmental effects on diseases from infancy up to adult life,” states co-Editor-in-Chief Professor Gian Carlo Di Renzo.“Launching this Open Access journal focusing on a global and interdisciplinary approach to maternal and children’s health aligns perfectly with Karger’s core mission to connect people and science,” says Christna Chap, Head of Editorial Development at Karger Publishers.In line with the terms of Karger’s Open Access agreements, institutions with a Transformative Agreement may cover their authors’ Article Processing Charges (APC), so eligible authors can easily publish in this journal at no cost to them. Authors can find out if their institutions have an agreement with us here: Karger Transformative Agreements Submissions are currently welcomed via the journal’s homepage at https://karger.com/mch About Karger PublishersConnecting people and science since 1890, Karger provides scientists, healthcare professionals, patients, and the broader public with reliable and tailored information in Health Sciences. Building upon a publishing portfolio of more than 100 reputable scholarly journals and the award-winning Fast Facts medical info series, Karger excels in medical education and omnichannel HCP engagement in multiple formats, including 3D animations, podcasts, AR/VR environments, and more. Academic institutions and both medical affairs and pharma marketing teams in the corporate space entrust Karger with their most demanding communication challenges. Independent and family-led in the fourth generation by Chairwoman Gabriella Karger, Switzerland-based Karger is present in 15 countries with a team of 200 dedicated professionals worldwide.For more information, please visit https://www.karger.com

Karger at a Glance

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.