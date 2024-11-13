Senate Resolution 373 Printer's Number 1987
PENNSYLVANIA, November 13 - PRINTER'S NO. 1987
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
373
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY K. WARD, YAW, MASTRIANO, TARTAGLIONE, BAKER,
HUGHES, HAYWOOD, FONTANA, ROTHMAN, PITTMAN, DUSH, LAUGHLIN,
CULVER, REGAN, PENNYCUICK, SANTARSIERO, J. WARD, VOGEL,
PHILLIPS-HILL AND COSTA, NOVEMBER 13, 2024
INTRODUCED AND ADOPTED, NOVEMBER 13, 2024
A RESOLUTION
Honoring the life and celebrating the achievements of the
Honorable Henry George Hager III and expressing condolences
to his family and friends on his passing.
WHEREAS, The Senate of Pennsylvania mourns the loss of the
Honorable Henry George Hager III, a dominant figure in
Pennsylvania government for several decades; and
WHEREAS, Affectionately known as "Merc," Mr. Hager was born
April 28, 1934, in Williamsport to Henry G. Hager, Jr., M.D.,
and Eleanor (Watt) Hager; and
WHEREAS, After graduating from Wesleyan College and the
University of Pennsylvania Law School, Mr. Hager's life in
public office began as a special deputy Attorney General in 1962
and then as the district attorney for Lycoming County; and
WHEREAS, Mr. Hager was elected to the Senate in 1972 and four
years later became the youngest Republican Senate Leader in
Pennsylvania history; and
WHEREAS, During his years as Leader, Mr. Hager led his caucus
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.