Senate Resolution 373 Printer's Number 1987

PENNSYLVANIA, November 13 - PRINTER'S NO. 1987

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

373

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY K. WARD, YAW, MASTRIANO, TARTAGLIONE, BAKER,

HUGHES, HAYWOOD, FONTANA, ROTHMAN, PITTMAN, DUSH, LAUGHLIN,

CULVER, REGAN, PENNYCUICK, SANTARSIERO, J. WARD, VOGEL,

PHILLIPS-HILL AND COSTA, NOVEMBER 13, 2024

INTRODUCED AND ADOPTED, NOVEMBER 13, 2024

A RESOLUTION

Honoring the life and celebrating the achievements of the

Honorable Henry George Hager III and expressing condolences

to his family and friends on his passing.

WHEREAS, The Senate of Pennsylvania mourns the loss of the

Honorable Henry George Hager III, a dominant figure in

Pennsylvania government for several decades; and

WHEREAS, Affectionately known as "Merc," Mr. Hager was born

April 28, 1934, in Williamsport to Henry G. Hager, Jr., M.D.,

and Eleanor (Watt) Hager; and

WHEREAS, After graduating from Wesleyan College and the

University of Pennsylvania Law School, Mr. Hager's life in

public office began as a special deputy Attorney General in 1962

and then as the district attorney for Lycoming County; and

WHEREAS, Mr. Hager was elected to the Senate in 1972 and four

years later became the youngest Republican Senate Leader in

Pennsylvania history; and

WHEREAS, During his years as Leader, Mr. Hager led his caucus

