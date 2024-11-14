Submit Release
Pratt County District Court

Contact Information

District Court Judge
Honorable Francis E. Meisenheimer

District Magistrate Judge
Honorable Ronald Sylvester

Clerk of the District Court
Staci Jackson

 

Court Services

Mason Dyck, CSO I
PO Box 495
Kingman, KS 67068
620-532-2055
Fax: 620-532-2952

Other Agencies

Kingman County Attorney
Matthew Ricke
349 N Main St.
Kingman, KS 67068
620-532-3044
Fax: 620-532-2140

Kingman County Sheriff's Office
Brenton Wood
120 N Spruce St.
Kingman, KS 67068
620-532-3044

Community Corrections
Breann Tilley
PO Box 206
Kingman, KS 67068
620-532-5333
Fax: 620-532-5380

