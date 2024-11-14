Employment and Labour hosts Open Service Day Session with Medical Service Administrators and Networking, 14 Nov
The Department's Compensation Fund (CF) is scheduled to host an Open Service Day Session for Medical Service Administrators and Networking Dinner Session for Medical Service Providers in Welkom, Free State Province.
The purpose of the sessions is to engage Medical Service Providers on the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases (COID) Act 10 of 2022 as amended, including processes policies and procedures.
This platform also serves as an opportunity for the Fund and the Medical Service Providers to address challenges experienced by both and together come up with solutions.
During the Open Service Day Session, the Medical Service Administrators will be assisted by CF Officials on issues experienced when submitting claims and on the outstanding claims.
Details are as follows:
1. Open Service Day
Date: 14 November 2024
Time: 09h00 – 15h00
Venue: Goldfields Casino, Welkom
2. Networking Dinner Session
Date: 14 November 2024
Time: 18h00 – 20h30
Venue: Goldfields Casino, Welkom
For RSVP please contact, kindly contact:
Hlonitshwa Mpaka
Director: Communication and Stakeholder Management, Compensation Fund
072 670 5464 /Hlonitshwa.mpaka@labour.gov.za
For media inquiries, kindly contact:
Teboho Thejane
Departmental Spokesperson
Cell: 082 697 0694
E-mail: Teboho.Thejane@labour.gov.za
#GovZAUpdates
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.