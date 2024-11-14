Employment and Labour hosts Open Service Day Session with Medical Service Administrators and Networking, 14 Nov

The Department's Compensation Fund (CF) is scheduled to host an Open Service Day Session for Medical Service Administrators and Networking Dinner Session for Medical Service Providers in Welkom, Free State Province.

The purpose of the sessions is to engage Medical Service Providers on the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases (COID) Act 10 of 2022 as amended, including processes policies and procedures.

This platform also serves as an opportunity for the Fund and the Medical Service Providers to address challenges experienced by both and together come up with solutions.

During the Open Service Day Session, the Medical Service Administrators will be assisted by CF Officials on issues experienced when submitting claims and on the outstanding claims.

Details are as follows:

1. Open Service Day

Date: 14 November 2024

Time: 09h00 – 15h00

Venue: Goldfields Casino, Welkom

2. Networking Dinner Session

Date: 14 November 2024

Time: 18h00 – 20h30

Venue: Goldfields Casino, Welkom

For RSVP please contact, kindly contact:

Hlonitshwa Mpaka

Director: Communication and Stakeholder Management, Compensation Fund

072 670 5464 /Hlonitshwa.mpaka@labour.gov.za

For media inquiries, kindly contact:

Teboho Thejane

Departmental Spokesperson

Cell: 082 697 0694

E-mail: Teboho.Thejane@labour.gov.za

